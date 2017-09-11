George Clooney blasts Steve Bannon, calling the ex -Navy officer a “PU**Y”

Hollywood golden boy George Clooney gave an uncensored interview to neo-liberal/neocon media site The Daily Beast, where the the liberal left filmmaker blasted Trump’s former Chief Strategist and current executive chairman of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon, and his “failed stab at Hollywood” success.

Last December The Duran reported that George Clooney was in early development on a feature film of Netflix’s “The White Helmets” documentary, about “first responders” in Syria’s war.

Clooney and producing partner Grant Heslov are seeking a writer through their Smokehouse Pictures production company. CAA is representing the rights to the documentary. “The White Helmets,” directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and produced by Joanna Natasegara, is on the documentary shorts Oscar shortlist.

For those who have been reading The Duran, it is no secret that The White Helmets are just a humanitarian cover for ISIS, making Clooney’s love for The White Helmets, a love for ISIS.

Read more on the connection between The White Helmets and ISIS terrorists…

The continuing story of ‘the White Helmets’ hoax

Internet blows up over bizarre video showing White Helmets doing ‘mannequin challenge’ (VIDEO)

CrossTalk: White Helmets, really? Just because they wear “white” does not make them the good guys [Video]

Netflix and Al-Qaeda working together to promote The White Helmets as hero group [Video]

The ‘White Helmets’ Hoax and the Information War against Syria

MUST SEE: Assad interview, Syrian President debunks “barrel bombs” and “boy in Aleppo” White Helmet hoax

The virtue signaling actor decided to play tough, calling Steve Bannon, (a former Navy officer) a “pussy”…

“Steve Bannon is a pussy,” said Clooney. “Steve Bannon is a little wannabe writer who would do anything in the world to have had a script made in Hollywood. He wrote one of the worst scripts I’ve ever read—and I’ve read it. His fake Shakespeare-rap script about the L.A. riots. Oh, you’ve gotta read it! It’s just fuckin’ terrible.”

Let’s not forget that the brave George Clooney, according to The Daily Mail, is ‘planning to move Amal and their twins back to LA amid security concerns over $25m English country manor.’

Clooney, the man who calls Bannon a pussy, is scared of the migrant inflow into the UK. These are the same migrants that liberal looney Clooney gushes over.

Clooney will film in his ode to The White Helmets, but when The White Helmets (aka ISIS) decide to migrate to the UK, Clooney tucks tail and moves back to LA. Who is the real pussy.

Via The Daily Beast…

Before presiding over what he proudly described as “the platform for the alt-right” and before serving as chief strategist to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon was a struggling Hollywood screenwriter. Bannon, who was recently let go from the Trump administration, peddled a series of bizarre screenplays throughout Hollywood during the ‘90s and ‘00s. One was a sex-filled adaptation of Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus set in outer space; another a Hitler-inspired film about the eugenics movement featuring abortion, mutants, and cloning that he hoped to make with fellow right-winger Mel Gibson. Speaking to The Daily Beast about his impressive new film Suburbicon, actor and humanitarian George Clooney addressed Bannon’s Hollywood failings ahead of his good pal Charlie Rose’s exclusive sit-down interview with the Breitbart overlord on Sunday’s 60 Minutes. “Steve Bannon is a pussy,” said Clooney. “Steve Bannon is a little wannabe writer who would do anything in the world to have had a script made in Hollywood. He wrote one of the worst scripts I’ve ever read—and I’ve read it. His fake Shakespeare-rap script about the L.A. riots. Oh, you’ve gotta read it! It’s just fuckin’ terrible.” The script Clooney is referring to was tentatively titled The Thing I Am. It was co-written by Bannon and his writing partner of 18 years, Julia Jones, who described it as “a rap film [based on Shakespeare’s Coriolanus] set in South Central during the L.A. riots.” The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng got ahold of the wacky script that includes “rap music, racial tensions aplenty, looting, gangster ‘foot-soldiers,’ and chaos at ‘ground zero of the 1992 L.A. riots.’ Oh, and a lot of angry black characters referring to white characters as “whitey.” “Here’s the truth: if Steve Bannon had Hollywood say, ‘Oh, this is really great, and a really good script,’ and had they made his movie, he’d still be in Hollywood writing his fuckin’ movies and kissing my ass to be in one of his fuckin’ films!” said Clooney. “That’s who he is. That’s the reality.” He added, “Someone in Hollywood should’ve given him a script—or approved one of his scripts—just to keep him out of the right wing.” Bannon—who, through an odd series of events, got rich off the television series Seinfeld—eventually went on to produce and direct a number of exceptionally poor documentaries, including the Sarah Palin stroke-fest The Undefeated. The last film he helmed was 2016’s Torchbearer, a documentary on the radical views of Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson. It currently has a rating of 1.8/10 on IMDb.

Infowars’ Alex Jones called out the silver spoon fed brat George Clooney for attacking Steve Bannon, in a classic Jones rant…