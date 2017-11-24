General Michael Flynn cuts ties with Trump’s legal team…is he about to flip?

Did special counsel Robert Mueller finally get to Michael Flynn, and do what he could not do to Paul Manafort…pressure the former General to provide some sort of evidence that POTUS Trump was colluding with Russia to steal the election away from Hillary?

We will let The Duran’s Alexander Mercouris and Adam Garrie weigh in on the evidence and consequences for Flynn going forward.

For now, Micheal Flynn may be Mueller’s last hope to justify the millions spent to investigate Hillary Clinton’s Fusion GPS dossier…and turn a fictitious document into some sort of reality.

The New York Times is reporting that attorneys for retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn have cut ties with President Trump’s legal team, raising questions if the former national security adviser is “cooperating with prosecutors or negotiating a deal” with Robert Mueller in the Special Counsel’s Russia collusion investigation.

For one year the DC swamp has been gripped with Russia hysteria, but no concrete evidence has emerged linking Trump to Russia. Reports have emerged saying Mueller has enough evidence to charge Flynn with colluding with Turkey.

Is Mueller squeezing Flynn to force him to flip on Trump?

The New York Times explains…

Mr. Flynn is regarded as loyal to Mr. Trump, but he has in recent weeks expressed serious concerns to friends that prosecutors will bring charges against his son, Michael Flynn Jr., who served as his father’s chief of staff and was a part of several financial deals involving the elder Mr. Flynn that Mr. Mueller is scrutinizing.

New York Times reports…

Lawyers for Michael T. Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, notified the president’s legal team in recent days that they could no longer discuss the special counsel’s investigation, according to four people involved in the case — an indication that Mr. Flynn is cooperating with prosecutors or negotiating a deal. Mr. Flynn’s lawyers had been sharing information with Mr. Trump’s lawyers about the investigation by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, who is examining whether anyone around Mr. Trump was involved in Russian efforts to undermine Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. That agreement has been terminated, the four people said. Defense lawyers frequently share information during investigations, but they must stop when doing so would pose a conflict of interest. It is unethical for lawyers to work together when one client is cooperating with prosecutors and another is still under investigation. The notification alone does not prove that Mr. Flynn is cooperating with Mr. Mueller. Some lawyers withdraw from information-sharing arrangements as soon as they begin negotiating with prosecutors. And such negotiations sometimes fall apart. Still, the notification led Mr. Trump’s lawyers to believe that Mr. Flynn — who, along with his son, is seen as having significant criminal exposure — has, at the least, begun discussions with Mr. Mueller about cooperating.

According to NBC News, special counsel Mueller has sufficient evidence to charge retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn with something, we just do not know what that something is.

NBC News reports…

Federal investigators have gathered enough evidence to bring charges in their investigation of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and his son as part of the probe into Russia’s intervention in the 2016 election, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation. ***** The investigators are speaking to multiple witnesses in coming days to gain more information surrounding Flynn’s lobbying work, including whether he laundered money or lied to federal agents about his overseas contacts, according to three sources familiar with the investigation.Mueller’s team is also examining whether Flynn attempted to orchestrate the removal of a chief rival of Turkish President Recep Erdogan from the U.S. to Turkey in exchange for millions of dollars, two officials said.

Recent reports claim that former CIA Chief James Woolsey briefed law enforcement agents working with the Special Counsel on matters relating to General Michael Flynn’s plan to ‘remove a Turkish cleric,’ from the U.S.

The Gateway Pundit reported…

Special Counsel Robert Mueller called on the Trump administration to hand over documents in relation to retired Lt. Gen Michael T. Flynn. Mueller is demanded the documents in order to investigate potential secret payments to Flynn by the Turkish government. Secret memos reveal that former Nat Sec Advisor, Michael Flynn became a nuisance to the FBI when he intervened in an agent’s discrimination case years before the Russia probe. Prior to the FBI launching a criminal probe against former Trump National Security Adviser, General Flynn became a nuisance to the bureau leadership by “intervening on behalf of a decorated counter-terrorism agent who accused now-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and other top officials of sexual discrimination”.

The New York Times claims that a deal with Mr. Flynn would give Mr. Mueller a behind-the-scenes look at the Trump campaign and the early tumultuous weeks of the administration. Mr. Flynn was an early and important adviser to Mr. Trump, an architect of Mr. Trump’s populist “America first” platform and an advocate of closer ties with Russia.