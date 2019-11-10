Gallup Now Ranks Personal Safety in 142 Nations

Eric Zuesse

Gallup on November 8th issued its third annual global “Law and Order” report.

Starting in 2015, Gallup has asked over 133,000 people around the world the following 3 questions, to score (from 0 to 100) and rank nations on “Law and Order” — and they issued their first, the “2016 Global Law and Order” report, on this basis:

Law and Order Index

1. In the city or area where you live, do you have confidence in the local police force?

2. Do you feel safe walking alone at night in the city or area where you live?

3. Within the last 12 months, have you had money or property stolen from you or another household member?

Here are the latest ranks and scores, based upon sampling 152,000 adults in 142 nations during 2018:

GALLUP: “2019 Global Law and Order” report, 8 November 2019:

1. Singapore 97

2. Tajikistan 94

3. United Arab Emirates 93

4. Norway 93

5. Switzerland 92

6. Turkmenistan 92

7. Uzbekistan 92

8. Egypt 92

9. China 91

10. Finland 91

11. Austria 90

12. Denmark 90

13. Taiwan 89

14. Azerbaijan 89

15. Luxembourg 89

16. Indonesia 89

17. Slovenia 89

18. Netherlands 88

19. Spain 88

20. Germany 88

21. Portugal 87

22. Jordan 87

23. Malta 86

24. Canada 86

25. United Kingdom 86

26. Czech Republic 86

27. Kosovo 86

28. Georgia 86

29. France 85

30. Ireland 85

31. Japan 85

32. Sweden 85

33. Armenia 85

34. Myanmar 85

35. Saudi Arabia 85

36. Rwanda 84

37. New Zealand 84

38. Australia 84

39. Philippines 84

40. Croatia 83

41. South Korea 83

42. Estonia 83

43. Poland 83

44. United States 83

45. Sri Lanka 83

46. Northern Cyprus 83

47. Mauritius 82

48. Lithuania 82

49. India 82

50. Hungary 82

51. Vietnam 82

52. Italy 81

53. Belgium 81

54. Thailand 81

55. Serbia 81

56. Israel 81

57. Slovakia 81

58. Cambodia 81

59. Iraq 80

60. Laos 80

61. Iran 80

62. Cyprus 80

63. Bosnia and Herzegovina 80

64. Bangladesh 80

65. Algeria 80

66. Albania 79

67. Malaysia 79

68. North Macedonia 78

69. Lebanon 78

70. Greece 78

71. Romania 78

72. Kazakhstan 77

73. Burkina Faso 77

74. Pakistan 77

75. Tanzania 76

76. Ethiopia 76

77. Latvia 76

78. Moldova 76

79. Nepal 76

80. Montenegro 76

81. Burundi 76

82. Kyrgyzstan 76

83. Turkey 76

84. Bulgaria 75

85. Morocco 74

86. Palestinian Territories 74

87. Belarus 74

88. Tunisia 73

89. El Salvador 73

90. Ghana 73

91. Senegal 73

92. Russia 72

93. Guatemala 72

94. Honduras 71

95. Panama 71

96. Paraguay 71

97. Chile 70

98. Mongolia 70

99. Niger 70

100. Comoros 70

101. Zimbabwe 69

102. Costa Rica 69

103. Mozambique 69

104. Ecuador 69

105. Mali 69

106. Eswatini 69

107. Haiti 68

108. Libya 68

109. Benin 68

110. Ukraine 67

111. Togo 67

112. Colombia 67

113. Uruguay 67

114. Malawi 66

115. Yemen 66

116. Cameroon 65

117. Kenya 65

118. Nicaragua 65

119. Madagascar 64

120. Zambia 64

121. Peru 64

122. Ivory Coast 64

123. Argentina 64

124. Sierra Leone 63

125. Brazil 62

126. Dominican Republic 62

127. Nigeria 62

128. Bolivia 62

129. The Gambia 61

130. Guinea 61

131. Congo Brazzaville 61

132. Mauritania 61

133. Botswana 60

134. Mexico 60

135. Uganda 60

136. Namibia 60

137. Chad 59

138. South Africa 56

139. Liberia 53

140. Gabon 53

141. Venezuela 49

142. Afghanistan 38

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

