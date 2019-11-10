Gallup Now Ranks Personal Safety in 142 Nations

Eric Zuesse
Gallup on November 8th issued its third annual global “Law and Order” report.
Starting in 2015, Gallup has asked over 133,000 people around the world the following 3 questions, to score (from 0 to 100) and rank nations on “Law and Order” — and they issued their first, the “2016 Global Law and Order” report, on this basis:
Law and Order Index
1. In the city or area where you live, do you have confidence in the local police force?
2. Do you feel safe walking alone at night in the city or area where you live?
3. Within the last 12 months, have you had money or property stolen from you or another household member?
Here are the latest ranks and scores, based upon sampling 152,000 adults in 142 nations during 2018:
GALLUP: “2019 Global Law and Order” report, 8 November 2019:
1. Singapore 97
2. Tajikistan 94
3. United Arab Emirates 93
4. Norway 93
5. Switzerland 92
6. Turkmenistan 92
7. Uzbekistan 92
8. Egypt 92
9. China 91
10. Finland 91
11. Austria 90
12. Denmark 90
13. Taiwan 89
14. Azerbaijan 89
15. Luxembourg 89
16. Indonesia 89
17. Slovenia 89
18. Netherlands 88
19. Spain 88
20. Germany 88
21. Portugal 87
22. Jordan 87
23. Malta 86
24. Canada 86
25. United Kingdom 86
26. Czech Republic 86
27. Kosovo 86
28. Georgia 86
29. France 85
30. Ireland 85
31. Japan 85
32. Sweden 85
33. Armenia 85
34. Myanmar 85
35. Saudi Arabia 85
36. Rwanda 84
37. New Zealand 84
38. Australia 84
39. Philippines 84
40. Croatia 83
41. South Korea 83
42. Estonia 83
43. Poland 83
44. United States 83
45. Sri Lanka 83
46. Northern Cyprus 83
47. Mauritius 82
48. Lithuania 82
49. India 82
50. Hungary 82
51. Vietnam 82
52. Italy 81
53. Belgium 81
54. Thailand 81
55. Serbia 81
56. Israel 81
57. Slovakia 81
58. Cambodia 81
59. Iraq 80
60. Laos 80
61. Iran 80
62. Cyprus 80
63. Bosnia and Herzegovina 80
64. Bangladesh 80
65. Algeria 80
66. Albania 79
67. Malaysia 79
68. North Macedonia 78
69. Lebanon 78
70. Greece 78
71. Romania 78
72. Kazakhstan 77
73. Burkina Faso 77
74. Pakistan 77
75. Tanzania 76
76. Ethiopia 76
77. Latvia 76
78. Moldova 76
79. Nepal 76
80. Montenegro 76
81. Burundi 76
82. Kyrgyzstan 76
83. Turkey 76
84. Bulgaria 75
85. Morocco 74
86. Palestinian Territories 74
87. Belarus 74
88. Tunisia 73
89. El Salvador 73
90. Ghana 73
91. Senegal 73
92. Russia 72
93. Guatemala 72
94. Honduras 71
95. Panama 71
96. Paraguay 71
97. Chile 70
98. Mongolia 70
99. Niger 70
100. Comoros 70
101. Zimbabwe 69
102. Costa Rica 69
103. Mozambique 69
104. Ecuador 69
105. Mali 69
106. Eswatini 69
107. Haiti 68
108. Libya 68
109. Benin 68
110. Ukraine 67
111. Togo 67
112. Colombia 67
113. Uruguay 67
114. Malawi 66
115. Yemen 66
116. Cameroon 65
117. Kenya 65
118. Nicaragua 65
119. Madagascar 64
120. Zambia 64
121. Peru 64
122. Ivory Coast 64
123. Argentina 64
124. Sierra Leone 63
125. Brazil 62
126. Dominican Republic 62
127. Nigeria 62
128. Bolivia 62
129. The Gambia 61
130. Guinea 61
131. Congo Brazzaville 61
132. Mauritania 61
133. Botswana 60
134. Mexico 60
135. Uganda 60
136. Namibia 60
137. Chad 59
138. South Africa 56
139. Liberia 53
140. Gabon 53
141. Venezuela 49
142. Afghanistan 38
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.
