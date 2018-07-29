Connect with us

G20 Agriculture Summit united in opposition to unilateral protectionism

It was a meeting of countries to agree that they don’t agree with Trump’s manner of doing business

Published

6 mins ago

on

The G20 represents about 80% of the world’s agricultural trade. At the recent summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, affirmed their commitment to free and open trade, a rules based system, and a multilateral order, and confirmed the joint opposition to unnecessary tariffs, trade wars, and unilateral protectionism. It even praised the WTO, which Trump has a major issue with. Essentially, it was a meeting of countries to agree that they don’t agree with Trump’s manner of doing business.

Deutsche Welle reports:

The G20’s agriculture ministers issued a joint statement on Saturday, confirming their commitment against unilateral protectionism. They agreed to avoid “unnecessary obstacles” to trade as global tensions escalate off the back of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The group also praised the World Trade Organization, which President Trump has antagonized by blocking the appointment of arbitration judges.

“Recognizing the important role of the WTO, we agree to continue the reform process of agricultural trade rules,” they said.

Germany: ‘Huge breakthrough’

Trade disagreements between the European Union and the US have thawed somewhat afterlast week’s meeting between President Trump and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. However, as Germany’s Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (above left) pointed out, there is no guarantee Germany can import the number of US soybeans Washington wants it to.

However, Klöckner was largely optimistic, saying: “With this G20 meeting, we have succeeded in clear breakthroughs for agriculture, the climate, and therefore for the consumer.”

“We achieved more than we thought we would. That’s a huge breakthrough.”

The ministers talked about, among other things, combining productivity with sustainability and crop diversity.

On the sidelines of the meeting, US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said that the amount of a newly-announced bailout to US farmers would amount to between $7 billion and $8 billion (€6-6.8 billion). Farmers have been some of the hardest hit by Trump’s tariffs.

The G20 group, comprising Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Britain, the United States and the EU, control about 69 per cent of all arable land and 80 per cent of the global trade in agricultural products. They were meeting in Buenos Aires.

Trump might have struck a cease fire with EU Commissioner Jean-Claude Juncker, but he hasn’t won the trade war. In response to Trump’s metals tariffs and threats of even more salvos of trade tariffs, and threats of secondary sanctions over multiple issues, Europe has been buzzing with lots of talk about Trump’s way with trade and foreign policy, but regardless of how much they don’t like it, and regardless of whatever they threaten to throw back at him, they’re not really in a position to oppose Trump in a meaningful way. We saw this with the Iran deal, where Trump withdrew America and reimposed sanctions on Iran and threatened secondary sanctions on anyone who does business with Iran. The EU and European signatories to the JCPOA committed to preserving the non proliferation agreement, but so far, all their talk about saving it and providing Iran suitable incentives to remain committed to it as well haven’t turned up anything concrete, and Iran is wondering where the goods are. Europe talks a lot of tough talk about disliking Trump’s way of doing business, but when the rubber meets the road, they’re not in a position to do much about it.

Spanish Prime Minister’s minority coalition loses budget battle

In a way, Spain represents the situation of the Western Union in one country

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 29, 2018

By

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds the reigns of power with the help a minority coalition with a very thin grasp. His tenure is brand new and now he’s in a position to test the strength of his ruling coalition in a battle of the wills on one of the most fractious of governmental issues: budget matters. A vote came up on Friday with a new plan to balance the budget in which Sanchez’s allies withheld their support, which could show that perhaps this coalition isn’t really united where it counts.

Euractiv reports:

Spain’s socialist government lost on Friday (27 July) a key vote on the revised fiscal path to balance the public accounts, as Pedro Sánchez’s allies abstained calling into question the survival of his fragile minority.

The fiscal path is needed in order to establish the expenditure ceiling, and subsequently to prepare the draft budget that the government has to submit to Brussels by 15 October.

Sánchez, who controls only 84 seats in the 350-seat parliament, cannot pass the budget without those parties that brought him to power in June, when they backed a no-confidence motion against his conservative predecessor, Mariano Rajoy.

He needed the votes of leftwing group Unidos Podemos and the Catalan nationalist parties (ERC and PDeCAT) to overcome the opposition of Partido Popular (PP) and liberal party Ciudadanos.

The government will try to pass the fiscal path again in one month.

If Sánchez fails to pass his budget plan for the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy, the future of his fragile, two-month-old administration could come into question.

The new fiscal path is also needed in order to meet the EU’s fiscal targets. Spain is on track of exiting the EU’s excessive deficit procedure in 2019, after bringing down the deficit below the 3% of GDP threshold this year.

Spain will be the last EU economy to exit the EU’s ‘red zone’ in terms of budgetary balance.

The government’s rejected proposal revised upwards the deficit targets requested by Brussels by 0.5% this year and the next, to 2.7% and 1.8% of GDP, respectively.

Accordingly, the expenditure ceiling for next year was €125 billion, an increase of 4.4% compared to this year.

Approval of the new targets was crucial as they also included the structural fiscal effort Spain has to do to balance its public accounts, the key demand for the European Commission once Madrid is below the mandatory 3% limit.

The Government proposed an adjustment of 0.4% of GDP, slightly inferior to the EU executive’s 0.65% but still within the flexibility allowed by EU rules.

The government met with a few of the seven parties that backs it in parliament for several hours on Thursday at the prime minister’s office but the positions were too far away for a deal to be reached, sources briefed on the talks told Reuters.

One disagreement related to the socialists’ resistance to opening an inquiry into media reports of offshore business dealings by the former king, Juan Carlos, four sources said.

Podemos also pushed for softer deficit targets and higher spending in the budget, which the government opposed.

Sánchez had acknowledged late on Thursday he could lose the vote, though he would stick to his position of not bringing forward the next national election, which is due in mid-2020.

“Those of the groups that vote against the deficit path will be voting against repairing the welfare state, improving public health and making progress in education,” Sanchez told a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I call on all of them to act in a responsible way,” he said.

Sanchez only came to the premiership some two months ago, and, together with Italy’s Giuseppe Conte, is one of the greenest leaders in Europe. Many Western European leaders are in fragile or semi fragile positions over economic and migration matters. Emmanuel Macron has been facing concerns relative to settling migrants and dealing with economic issues on the ground level, particularly with government employees. In Germany, Angela Merkel has been weakened by, and nearly crushed by, a coalition crisis over migration, where Merkel’s plan to seek not only a plan for Germany, but also the EU as a whole turned into the opposite. In Italy, the migrant issue brought a conservative coalition into power during recent elections, which has since presented major questions over the future of the Eurozone itself. Britain still hasn’t figured out what the Brexit is going to mean. But Spain is looking more at a double whammy, as it fields the Catalonian independence issue, corruption, migrants, and budget concerns, in a way, Spain represents the situation of the Western Union in one country.

Russia goes for gold, drops US dollar, amid rising tensions

With geopolitical tensions on the rise, the incentive to invest in the American dollar is much less attractive that it used to be

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 29, 2018

By

Russia’s reserves of the U.S. dollar have been on the wane as of late. Russia isn’t investing American currencies or American debt, but is choosing to put its money into something with a more diverse portfolio of uses, like gold, for instance. Russia’s reserves of U.S. dollars are down to $14.9 billion in May from $96.1 billion in March, while increasing its gold reserves by over 100 tons since the beginning of the year. With geopolitical tensions on the rise, it only makes sense, and since much of those tensions are with the Americans, the incentive to invest in the American dollar is much less attractive that it used to be.

Nasdaq reports:

Russia‘s U.S. dollar reserves have shrunk from $96.1 billion in March to just $14.9 billion in May, according to the Russian Central Bank. Its governor, Elvira Nabiullina, says the decision will help protect the Russian economy and diversify the bank’s reserves.

Back in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the monopoly of the U.S. dollar “not reliable enough and dangerous for many”.

Notably, the Bank of Russia has been buying gold every month since March 2015, overtaking China as the fifth-biggest sovereign holder of gold.

Russia added 500,000 ounces of gold (15.55174 tons) to reserves in June and bought some 106 tons of gold since the start of the year, with total reserves now approaching the 2,000-metric-ton mark. Last year, Russia added a record 224 tons of gold to the reserves.

The U.S. is still the largest owner of metal, followed by Germany–8,134 and 3,374 tons, respectively.

Both political and economic reasons prompted the Russian central bank‘s decision.

First, mindful of geopolitical tensions, the regulator has apprehensions that Russia-owned treasuries can be frozen. Ironically, the recent meeting between Trump and Putin, not only failed to ease tensions, but amped them up, with some American legislators calling for tougher sanctions against Russia.

The Russian central bank hinted that it could invest the money from the USD sale not only into gold, but also into International Monetary Fund (IMF) bonds and Chinese bonds.

In periods of global financial or political crises, gold is much more useful than securities or cash, although gold is also prone to price fluctuations.

Russia’s liquidation of its U.S. Treasury holdings has had an insignificant impact on the dollar, fo far. Instead, it’s China—the world’s largest holder of U.S. Treasuries (about $1.2 trillion)–that has the most power to impact the dollar rate and the yield of US bonds.

With Russian experts lauding the central bank‘s decision, some warn however that gold prices could be manipulated on the market like oil.

“In the event of a global decline in the interest of large sovereign investors in US Treasury bonds, an increase in speculative activity in precious metals in order to artificially lower their market valuation can be expected,” a Russian expert told RT.

The upbeat prognosis of Russia‘s gold mining industry also boosts the central bank‘s confidence that buying up gold is the way to go.

“Our gold mining industry is very well developed and it is ready to supply gold. That is why our attitude towards here is based upon diversification of our reserves,“ Nabiullina was quoted as saying.

The Russian gold mining industry has almost doubled its volume of extraction over the last two decades and looks forward to registering new records soon.

In 2017, Russia extracted 8.8 million ounces, accounting for 8.3 percent of total global production. The newly discovered gold deposits will reportedly allow miners to increase extraction by half in seven years. By 2030, extraction is expected to grow by nearly eight million ounces. The increase could make Russia the world’s second largest producer of the precious metal.

Rather than easing the situation between Moscow and Washington, D.C.,  Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Helsinki meeting with United States President Donald Trump simply led to more calls for sanctions against Russia from American lawmakers, more accusations against the American president, and more trumped up charges against anyone on American soil who employs a Russian accent, or has interacted with someone else who does, referring to the Butina case. The political opposition in America serves as a dangerous geopolitical intervention, as it has a very negative effect on international relations not just for America, but for much of the world, and largely exists out of a desire to delegitimize Donald Trump. It’s not helping America, it’s not helping Russia, it’s not helping the world, and it’s not really helping the dollar, either.

British and German intelligence fail to produce proof of Russian involvement in Skripal poisoning

You just have to take them at their word that they really have it, and that it shows or means what they say it shows or means

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 29, 2018

By

According to a member of the German Parliament, the failure of the German and British intelligence to produce evidence that Russia was responsible for the Skripal poisonings demonstrates that they really don’t have any such evidence. Essentially, there’s a lot of media ruckus about it, finger pointing from politicians, but nothing of substance that proves that the Russians used a banned substance to carry out a botched assassination.

Whatever they say that they do have, they claim that it’s classified, which means that they say that they have something, but never really get around to proving that they have it, you just have to take them at their word that they really have it, and that it shows or means what they say it shows or means, which really instills a lot of confidence, especially when it’s a government headed by Theresa May, and has included the maximum competency of Boris Johnson.

RT reports:

Failure to release any evidence of Russia’s alleged involvement in the Skripal case shows that neither German nor British intelligence services have anything on it, a member of the German Left Party, Heike Haensel, believes.

Western media and politicians still seize every opportunity to pin the blame on Moscow for the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March. However, German lawmakers received nothing but the allies’ assurances about the case, according to MP Heike Haensel. Speaking to daily newspaper Junge Welt, she revealed that two requests for any proof of the allegation, from her and her fellow MP Sevim Dagdelen, were left unanswered.

“Still neither British nor German intelligence agencies have evidence of Russian responsibility for the attack in March,” Haensel said in an interview published on Saturday.

The German federal government formally responded to the Left Party’s requests only to say that the alleged evidence cannot be released as the data in question is classified. It also claimed that the British side had presented some details regarding its decision to blame Russia, and its contention that no alternative explanation seemed plausible – the mantra that the UK’s Western allies have been repeating since the Salisbury incident, without revealing any substantial details.

Still waiting for any proof to be provided, German politicians seem to be increasingly skeptical about the UK’s claims regarding Russia. In June, the German Bundestag’s Research and Documentation Services concluded that Moscow violated no international norms during the inquiry into the case. The German parliament’s agency report followed news that Berlin had not received a single piece of evidence to suggest that Russia may be behind the attack that took place in early March, according to German media.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, and has complained that the results of the investigation have been kept secret. The Russian envoy to the UK has on several occasions said that London had even tried to “destroy” evidence during the probe. Meanwhile, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) also failed to establish any links to show that the nerve agent used to poison the Skripals came from Russia.

The OPCW hasn’t even come out with evidence linking Russia to the poisonings, in fact, there’s not much evidence really even being put forward about any part of the Skripal story, and whatever could be examined for evidence is being concealed or destroyed by the British government, so that the possibility of ever really determining what actually did or did not happen and who was or was not involved or behind whatever did or did not happen regarding the Skripals is something that can’t be independently ascertained. And that’s probably why nothing substantial in the way of foreign policy on the matter manifested, simply because there is only the direction that the government wishes to follow relative to Russia, and whatever ridiculous story they peddle about Russia’s villainy is little or nothing more than pretext, the show, or theatre, for the public to follow and adhere to as the reason why relations are taking their present path.

Continue Reading

