Fusion GPS founder admits that Trump Dossier was built entirely on rumors (Video)

Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson spoke with US House investigators in a closed-door meeting Tuesday, and confirmed what many in the non-establishment media already knew…that Fusion GPS never verified the Dossier claims before passing on the ridiculous document to the corrupt establishment press.
Tucker Carlson discussed the breaking news with a top Democrat strategist, who remains in complete denial over the FACT that Fusion GPS leaked a fabricated “opposition research dossier”, which would later become the basis for a Mueller special counsel investigation into Trump-Russia collusion.
Fox News reports…
The co-founder of the firm behind the anti-Trump ‘dossier’ told House investigators Tuesday that he personally discussed with members of the media allegations of Trump-Russia collusion, though he did not speak to the sources behind the claims, a source told Fox News.
But the source said Simpson acknowledged he did not personally look into certain aspects of the dossier — which was authored by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and contained salacious allegations about the Trump team’s ties to Russia.
Simpson told investigators he never spoke to the underlying sources of the document, never traveled to Russia and did not verify the dossier beyond comparing the claims to “open source” media reporting.
According to Fox News’ Catherine Herridge, the Fusion GPS founder never verified the Dossier claims before peddling the document to reporters.
According to The Gateway Pundit, Herridge also said that her source told her that Glenn Simpson was “upset” when Comey re-opened Hillary’s email investigation at the end of October and wanted to push back.
And he did…
On October 31st, 2016 with just days to go until election day, David Corn of Mother Jones broke the story of a ‘veteran spy’ who gave the FBI information on Trump’s alleged connections to Russia. Christopher Steele, British spy and author of the garbage dossier was not named in this Mother Jones report. Only hints of the dossier were published; the salacious claims were omitted.
Hillary Clinton was disappointed the entire dossier hadn’t been published in full prior to the election. After all, she paid millions of dollars for the smear document.
The author of the dossier, Christopher Steele was also desperate to get the salacious document out to the public. He told David Corn of Mother Jones, “The story has to come out.”
A week later, Hillary Clinton and the Democrats were in utter shock when Trump won the presidential election. Desperate to delegitimatize him, BuzzFeed published the entire dossier on January 10th, right before the inauguration.
According to the Washington Post, the FBI agreed to pay the British Spy who compiled the garbage dossier after the election to continue to dig up dirt on Trump and Russia.
The FBI pulled out of this arrangement once the author of the dossier, Christopher Steele was publicly identified in media reports.
Comey FBI also used the largely debunked Trump dossier, which alleged Russian ties to the President’s campaign associates, to convince a judge to grant them a FISA warrant, allowing them to secretly monitor Trump campaign official Carter Page.
Loading…