Fusion GPS founder admits that Trump Dossier was built entirely on rumors (Video)

Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson spoke with US House investigators in a closed-door meeting Tuesday, and confirmed what many in the non-establishment media already knew…that Fusion GPS never verified the Dossier claims before passing on the ridiculous document to the corrupt establishment press.

Tucker Carlson discussed the breaking news with a top Democrat strategist, who remains in complete denial over the FACT that Fusion GPS leaked a fabricated “opposition research dossier”, which would later become the basis for a Mueller special counsel investigation into Trump-Russia collusion.

Fox News reports…

The co-founder of the firm behind the anti-Trump ‘dossier’ told House investigators Tuesday that he personally discussed with members of the media allegations of Trump-Russia collusion, though he did not speak to the sources behind the claims, a source told Fox News. But the source said Simpson acknowledged he did not personally look into certain aspects of the dossier — which was authored by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and contained salacious allegations about the Trump team’s ties to Russia. Simpson told investigators he never spoke to the underlying sources of the document, never traveled to Russia and did not verify the dossier beyond comparing the claims to “open source” media reporting.

According to Fox News’ Catherine Herridge, the Fusion GPS founder never verified the Dossier claims before peddling the document to reporters.

According to The Gateway Pundit, Herridge also said that her source told her that Glenn Simpson was “upset” when Comey re-opened Hillary’s email investigation at the end of October and wanted to push back.