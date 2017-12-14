Fusion GPS admits that it hired wife of DOJ official to investigate then-candidate Trump

According to The Gateway Pundit, Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson admitted in a court document that his firm hired Nellie Ohr, the wife of demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr to investigate then-candidate Donald Trump.

Fox News reports…

The confirmation from Glenn Simpson came in a signed declaration filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., and provided a fuller picture of the nature of Nellie Ohr’s work – after Fox News first reported on her connection to Fusion GPS. ***** Simpson’s statement shows Mrs. Ohr was indeed involved in the Trump research. He said bank records reflect Fusion GPS contracted with her “to help our company with its research and analysis of Mr. Trump.” Further, Simpson said he disclosed to the House intelligence committee that he met personally with Bruce Ohr, “at his request, after the November 2016 election to discuss our findings regarding Russia and the election.”

Fusion GPS appears to be in the center of a web of corruption. Who hired Fusion GPS to ramp up its opposition research against Trump? Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

Earlier this week Fox News broke the story that the wife of Justice Department official Bruce G. Ohr worked for Fusion GPS during the 2016 presidential election.

The Gateway Pundit reported late Monday night that Nellie Ohr, the wife of demoted Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr, who worked at Fusion GPS last year when the firm was working for the Clinton presidential campaign compiling the controversial anti-Trump Russian dossier, is listed as working for the CIA’s Open Source Works department in a 2010 DOJ report.