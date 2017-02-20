From Russian Foreign Ministry to Samantha Power, world mourns sudden passing of Vitaly Churkin

World mourns the sudden passing of Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations.

The announcement of the sudden passing away of Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin was met with shock when it was delivered during a session at the UN headquarters In New York City.

A UN official who delivered the news to her colleagues said…

“He was a dear colleague of all of us, a deeply committed diplomat of his country and one of the finest people we have known.”

Shocking news to hear the passing away of Amb Vitaly Churkin. A brilliant ambassador who served his country & people. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/pFodXqs5Qm — @kamaNY (@kamapradipta) February 20, 2017

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said…

“He was an outstanding person. He was brilliant, bright, a great diplomat of our age.”

Interviewed Churkin just 2 weeks ago. He looked in good health and was very energetic during the interview. Shockedhttps://t.co/SAcWVZ1wEJ — Alexey Yaroshevsky (@Yaro_RT) February 20, 2017

Diplomats took to twitter to react to Churkin’s death.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power was quick to tweet her condolences…

Devastated by passing of Russian UN Amb Vitaly Churkin.Diplomatic maestro &deeply caring man who did all he cld to bridge US-RUS differences — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) February 20, 2017

Matthew Rycroft: Ambassador & Permanent Representative, UK Mission to UN.

Absolutely devastated to hear that my friend & colleague Vitaly Churkin has died. A diplomatic giant & wonderful character. RIP — Matthew Rycroft (@MatthewRycroft1) February 20, 2017

Maleeha Lodhi: Pakistan’s Representative to the United Nations.

Saddened to hear news of a colleague Amb Vitaly Churkin of Russian Federation suddenly passing away. Our condolences to his family & country — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) February 20, 2017

Juan Carlos Mendoza: Permanent Representative and Ambassador of Costa Rica to the United Nations.