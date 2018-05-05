French President Macron warns of scenario “tantamount to war” if Trump pulls out of Iran Nuclear Deal

The Duran reported that in an exclusive interview with the BBC, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that if Washington walks away from the nuclear deal with Iran, there is a real risk of war.

The Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA,) signed by Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (US, France, Britain, Russia and China) plus Germany on July 14, 2015, imposes strict restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in return for the loosening of economic sanctions.

A May 12 deadline is fast approaching for US President Trump to decide whether to scrap the nuclear deal with Iran or move to renegotiate the deal.

Much like UN Secretary General Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron is warning of dire consequences should Trump decide to pull out of the Iran Nuclear deal.

Macron told the German weekly newsmagazine Der Spiegel that a potential US withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is fraught with the most negative scenarios and is hardly something to look forward to.

“This means that we would open Pandora’s Box, which is tantamount to war. I don’t think [US President] Donald Trump wants war.”

Sputnik News reports…

During his visit to Washington last month President Macron tried to dissuade Donald Trump from walking away from the Iran nuclear agreement. Even though Trump has threatened to quit the 2015 accord, he still said that he might go along with a European proposal to broker an add-on deal to cover Washington’s concerns about the agreement. Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran nuclear deal warning that it may not prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

The Duran EUR Donate When you donate €20 or more, we'll send you our custom-made mug FREE! Your donations help us expose media lies and keep the fight at their doorstep. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.