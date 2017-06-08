French magazine Charlie Hebdo depicts beheaded Theresa May on cover

It appears that even after being a victim of islamic terror, French magazine Charlie Hebdo continues to tempt karma.

It’s latest cover features a beheaded British Prime Minister, in what can only be described as disgusting… reminding us that ISIS beheadings have now become a popular liberal left calling card, as witnessed last week in the Kathy Griffin – Trump beheading.

AdWeek reports…

The June 7 issue of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo arrives on the heels of the Manchester and London Bridge terrorist attacks. Indeed, the bubble remark–‘Too much is too much’–comes from remarks made by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May in the wake of the latter June 3 incidents. The cover is tasteless. English-language media reaction is just starting to trickle in, but stay car-tooned. There will be lots of it. The cover line, translated, reads as ‘Multiculturalism is the British Way.’ From a U.S. perspective, it’s impossible not to think of the wrath that descended upon comedian Kathy Griffin last week for her posed, bloody Trump image shot by Tyler Shields. On the eve of the June 8 British election, the gang at Charlie Hebdo have published a depiction of May that will surely incense voters.

What do you think?