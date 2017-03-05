FOX News host Sean Hannity blasts Obama and his team for wiretapping President Trump

It looks like Obama, Rhodes, and Valerie have a lot of explaining to do.

This is going to turn into all out war between President Trump and former POTUS Barack Obama.

FOX News host Sean Hannity took to twitter to call out President Obama and Obama officials Valerie Jarrett, Ben Rhodes, and former senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer on the Trump Tower wiretap scandal that is unfolding.

Breitbart reports on Hannity’s epic tweetstorm…

Hannity grillied the three on the shocking revelations recently outlined by radio host Mark Levin and expanded on by Breitbart News that show that starting in June, 2016 the Obama administration filed requests with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court to monitor communications involving Donald Trump and several advisers. On the eve of Inauguration Day, the New York Times reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Treasury Department were monitoring several associates of the Trump campaign on suspicion of “Russian ties.” Hannity was having none of it on Saturday, blasting top Obama friend and adviser Valerie Jarrett, whom The Daily Mail recently reported is now living with the Obamas in their Washington D.C. mansion. Hannity made a reference to this in one his Tweets to Jarrett, saying:

Valerie, who asked for the FISA warrant and Y? What did OBAMA know and when did he know it? Maybe you can knock on his door and ask. https://t.co/fDbnwE3GYQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 4, 2017

Hannity followed up with a series of questions aimed at Obama confidant Valerie Jarrett…

Valerie did OBAMA have knowledge of the FISA warrant requests? Did you have knowledge of this? Ben Rhodes? Did the WH coordinate with anyone https://t.co/fDbnwE3GYQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 4, 2017

June 2016: FISA request. The Obama administration files a request with the FISA court to monitor communications involving Donald Trump– Y? https://t.co/fDbnwE3GYQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 4, 2017

That July request was denied. Then another FISA request was filed in October, no evidence was found but the wiretaps continued. Why Valerie? https://t.co/fDbnwE3GYQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 4, 2017

After a FISA request is first denied, then a second one is filed and no evidence is found, why did the Government of BHO keep surveillance? https://t.co/fDbnwE3GYQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 4, 2017

It looks like BHO, Ben Rhodes, Valerie and some in the intelligence community have a lot of explaining to do. Surveillance of Opposition? https://t.co/fDbnwE3GYQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 4, 2017

Did you, Obama, or anyone associated with the administration have a role in leaking the Buzzfeed/CNN dossier that we know had false info? https://t.co/fDbnwE3GYQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 4, 2017

Why with only 14 days left did OBAMA expand the power of the NSA to share intercepted personal communications with 16 other agencies? https://t.co/fDbnwE3GYQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 4, 2017

Sean Hannity then moved on to Ben Rhodes…

You mean the 27 year olds that “know nothing” that you lied to? What did u, BHO, and Valerie know about FISA requests and when do you know? https://t.co/gRx1V8PypG — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 5, 2017

It’s you Ben who needs to explain. You may need a good lawyer. https://t.co/B0vHHNiURI — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 5, 2017

Hannity then questioned Dan Pfeiffer, a senior advisor to President Obama and a current contributor to CNN…

Dan what did you know about FISA requests to spy on an opposition candidate, and when did you know it? https://t.co/Bt4l2Mcm07 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 5, 2017

Finally, “the Watergate question” aimed at former POTUS Barack Obama…