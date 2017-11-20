Four more women. STUNNING revelations of Bill Clinton’s “Air F**k One” escapades

Clinton author Ed Klein reports that Bill Clinton is facing new accusations of sexual assault by four women while the former president was working with billionaire playboy Ron Burkle, and flying on his private jet nicknamed Air F**k One.

Edward Klein is the former editor in chief of the New York Times Magazine and author of a 2016 bestselling book on the Clintons, Guilty as Sin.

His latest book is All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump was released on October 30, 2017.

Bill Clinton is facing accusations of sexual assault from four women, highly placed Democratic Party sources have told author Ed Klein. The women allege the former president assaulted them in the early 2000s, when Clinton was working with playboy billionaire investor Ron Burkle. The unidentified women were employed in low-level positions at the Burkle organization and in their late teens at the time of the alleged assaults. Clinton helped Burkle generate business and flew around the world on Burkle’s private jet, which was nicknamed ‘Air F**k One’. The 71-year-old politician has been haunted throughout his years in public office by allegations of sexual misconduct. Hillary Clinton allegedly offered to hire private detectives to find dirt on the new accusers, but Clinton’s legal team advised against it, sources said.

For Bill Clinton, old habits die hard. For Hillary Clinton, once an enabler, always an enabler.

