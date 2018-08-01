Former President of Armenia arrested

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a speech at the Klyazma River National Educational Youth Forum, indicated Russia is well apprised of the military situation of both American and its Western allies. He noted that Russia is prepared for any security challenge, and assured that the Russian defensive capacity is competent to handle it. Meanwhile, the United States and Western European powers are attempting to make an enemy out of Russia over allegations of meddling, hacking, etc.

Express reports

Speaking as he addressed Terra Scientia on Klyazma River National Educational Youth Forum, Russia’s top diplomat said that Russia is up-to-date on modern security challenges and possesses the information about military plans of the US and other countries against it.

Mr Lavrov said: “Rest assured, we are aware of the schemes harboured by the militaries of both the US and other Western countries against the Russian Federation.”

The minister highlighted Russia keeps its global military presence to further support its defensive capacity.

He added: “No matter what is happening in the world, our security as a state, the security of our citizens and our sovereignty will be duly protected.

“President Putin repeatedly stated it and I assure you that it is based on real material changes that are taking place in our country and our army.”

Mr Lavrov’s remarks come at a significant time for the relations between Russia and the US as two countries have gone through their most difficult period since the end of the Cold War.

While President Donald Trump frequently praises President Putin, his top aides have demanded sanctions, prompting the Russian leader to intimidate the US in response — all while Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 Presidential election to help Trump.

President Putin has denied any involvement in the meddling and the American firebrand offered conflicting views regarding the affair and the investigation.

During the historic summit in Helsinki, Trump said he believed he doesn’t “see any reason why” Russia would be responsible but after a few days he corrected himself claiming he misspoke.

In a recent tweet, the US President made the last U-turn, writing that the interference is all “a big hoax”, and therefore contradicting again the word of his security agencies.

Donald Trump is set to invite President Putin to the White House in autumn, but last week officials said the plan had been postponed until Robert Mueller concludes his investigation.

Referring to the criticism against Trump in the US over his performance in Helsinki, Putin said that political row would not derail contacts between the two countries.

He said: “I am ready to go to Washington. I repeat once again, if the right conditions for work are created.

“Despite the difficulties, in this particular case, difficulties linked to the internal political situation in the United States, life goes on and our contacts continue.”

Although both leaders seem to be trying to solve major issues, the US and Russia remain largely at odds over territorial rows in Europe and in Syria, where both countries are involved in military campaigns.