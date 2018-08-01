Connect with us

Former President of Armenia arrested

The new goverment is going after its old rivals

Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan was arrested on Friday on charges of ‘overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia’, which is being alleged by the Special Investigation Service. The SIS submitted a petition to the Primary Court of General Jurisdiction requesting Kocharyan’s detention as a preventive measure to head him off as a flight risk. The Secretary-General of the Collective Security (CSTO), Colonel-General Yuri Khachaturov, has also been charged with ‘overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia’.

PanArmenian reports

Former president Robert Kocharyan was apprehended for two months on Friday, July 27 after being charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia back on March 1, 2008.

According to the Special Investigation Service, Kocharyan overthrew the constitutional order of Armenia by prior agreement with other persons.

The investigator had submitted a petition to the court of general jurisdiction of the first instance of Yerevan to name detention as a preventive measure against the ex-President.

Kocharyan was summoned for interrogation on Thursday as a witness in an investigation into the post-presidential election crackdown on March 1, 2008. Eight civilians and two police officers were killed immediately after the election of a new President 10 years ago.

Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Colonel-General Yuri Khachaturov, who commanded the Yerevan garrison of the Armenian Armed Forces on March 1, 2008, has also been charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia

The Investigation Service announced earlier that it had charged Armenia’s defense minister at the time of the March 1, 2008 incident, General Mikayel Harutyunyan, with illegally mobilizing the country’s Armed Forces against peaceful demonstrators, calling it a “breach of constitutional order.”

Kocharyan replaced the disgraced Levon Ter-Petrossian as the President of Armenia in 2008. Petrossian lost the favour of the Armenian public over a private deal to deliver the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Azerbaijan right after a bloody war had been fought between the two nations over the territory, which many Armenians fought and died for. The 2008 election saw Serzh Sargsyan elected to the presidency, but which election saw protests, organized in part by the interference of foreign Western backed NGOs. Conflicts which occurred in those protests realized the deaths of several Armenians, which Nikol Pashinyan was imprisoned for his role in. Pashinyan, who was a part of Ter-Petrossian’s party, has now ousted Sargsyan and, as the new president, is apparently out to get his political enemies in a situation that looks not too different from the current situation going down with Ecuador’s former president Rafael Correa, with politically motivated arrests.

Lavrov: Moscow will know of the military plans of the US and Western allies before they even happen

Rest assured, we are aware of the schemes harboured by the militaries of both the US and other Western countries against the Russian Federation

August 1, 2018

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a speech at the Klyazma River National Educational Youth Forum, indicated Russia is well apprised of the military situation of both American and its Western allies. He noted that Russia is prepared for any security challenge, and assured that the Russian defensive capacity is competent to handle it. Meanwhile, the United States and Western European powers are attempting to make an enemy out of Russia over allegations of meddling, hacking, etc.

Express reports

Speaking as he addressed Terra Scientia on Klyazma River National Educational Youth Forum, Russia’s top diplomat said that Russia is up-to-date on modern security challenges and possesses the information about military plans of the US and other countries against it.

Mr Lavrov said: “Rest assured, we are aware of the schemes harboured by the militaries of both the US and other Western countries against the Russian Federation.”

The minister highlighted Russia keeps its global military presence to further support its defensive capacity.

He added: “No matter what is happening in the world, our security as a state, the security of our citizens and our sovereignty will be duly protected.

“President Putin repeatedly stated it and I assure you that it is based on real material changes that are taking place in our country and our army.”

Mr Lavrov’s remarks come at a significant time for the relations between Russia and the US as two countries have gone through their most difficult period since the end of the Cold War.

While President Donald Trump frequently praises President Putin, his top aides have demanded sanctions, prompting the Russian leader to intimidate the US in response — all while Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 Presidential election to help Trump.

President Putin has denied any involvement in the meddling and the American firebrand offered conflicting views regarding the affair and the investigation.

During the historic summit in Helsinki, Trump said he believed he doesn’t “see any reason why” Russia would be responsible but after a few days he corrected himself claiming he misspoke.

In a recent tweet, the US President made the last U-turn, writing that the interference is all “a big hoax”, and therefore contradicting again the word of his security agencies.

Donald Trump is set to invite President Putin to the White House in autumn, but last week officials said the plan had been postponed until Robert Mueller concludes his investigation.

Referring to the criticism against Trump in the US over his performance in Helsinki, Putin said that political row would not derail contacts between the two countries.

He said: “I am ready to go to Washington. I repeat once again, if the right conditions for work are created.

“Despite the difficulties, in this particular case, difficulties linked to the internal political situation in the United States, life goes on and our contacts continue.”

Although both leaders seem to be trying to solve major issues, the US and Russia remain largely at odds over territorial rows in Europe and in Syria, where both countries are involved in military campaigns.

One thing that is really not going over so well in Western governments and media is the prospect of open channels of communication with Russia. Trump and Putin both have expressed that they are open and willing to talk, but every possible buck in the system keep rearing its head to ensure that that never happens. Russia was the enemy thirty years ago, and so it is now, and that isn’t going to change, evidence of allegations of malign or aggressive activity or no.

Iran rejects Trump's offer for talks

"As long as the Americans bring up negotiations with a forceful attitude, there will be no negotiations."

August 1, 2018

The Iranian government has rejected US President Trump’s offer to talk without preconditions, and it’s based on Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear non proliferation agreement termed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Trump’s words came after a fiery tweet, wherein he threatened Iran for threatening the US. Essentially, as long as America is not a party to the JCPOA, Iran is not interested in holding talks with the Americans.

Express reports

IRANIAN officials have rejected President Donald Trump’s offer to hold talks without preconditions, with President Hassan Rouhani branding the US’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal as “illegal”.

President Trump suggested on Monday a meeting between the leaders could take place, just a week after threatening the Middle Eastern nation in a fiery tweet.

The US leader’s proposition was rejected by a series of Iranian officials, including Ali Motahari, the deputy speaker of Iran’s parliament.

Speaking to the Official Islamic Republic News Agency, he said: “Today, negotiations with the US bring humiliation.

“For now, it’s not appropriate to talk to the US.

“If Trump had not withdrawn from the nuclear deal and not imposed sanctions on Iran, there would be no problem with negotiations with America.”
Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, chairman of Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, added: “As long as the Americans bring up negotiations with a forceful attitude, there will be no negotiations.”

This sentiment was echoed by the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), who stated Iran would not buckle to requests for negotiations like North Korea.

IRGC commander Mohammad Ali Jafari told Fars News agency: “Mr Trump, Iran is not North Korea, we will not accept your offer for a meeting.

“Even US presidents after you will not see that day.”

The US administration’s decision to withdraw from the Iran Nuclear deal has empowered fervent critics of the US in Iran, advocating for decreased engagement.

Moderate Iranian politicians, including President Rouhani, have also taken an increasingly hard-line stance in response to the US’s reimplementation of sanctions, which have caused economic damage to the country.

President Rouhani threatened to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if renewed US sanctions strangle Iran’s oil sales.

He said: “No one who really understanders politics would say they will block Iran’s oil exports, and we have many straits, the Strait of Hormuz is just one of those.

“Mr Trump, we are the honest men who have throughout history guaranteed the safety of the region’s waterways.

“Do not play with the lion’s tail, it will bring regret.”
President Trump responded definitely, stating: “To Iranian President Rouhani: Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have suffered before.

“We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence and death. Be cautious!”

President Trump’s offer of holding a meeting without preconditions contradicts statements made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who stated on CNBC on Monday that preconditions did exist before a meeting could take place.

The US official outlined 12 demands in May that the government of Iran would have to meet before the US would consider entering into a new nuclear agreement with the country.

A senior official at the State Department also indicated on Tuesday that Mr Pompeo will not meet his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, at a meeting of south-east Asian nations in Singapore this weekend.

One might be tempted to say ‘it’s the sanctions, dummy!’, since that’s what’s doing the harm to Iran. Iran’s economy, currency, and exports are due to take massive hits once those sanctions go into effect in August, and on oil exports in November. Meanwhile, Iran’s economy is already seeing investments drop like a rock, and the same could be said for its currency, the Rial. Additionally, America is funding, arming, and backing Iran’s enemies in the Middle East, notably in the proxy war in Yemen of the Saudis against Iran’s allies the Houthis.

Trump warns IMF: Money sent to Pakistan mustn't go to China

He warned: "Make no mistake. We will be watching what the IMF does.

August 1, 2018

So now Washington is threatening the IMF. That’s a new one, as it’s typically used as a tool by Washington to keep tight reigns over cash strapped countries, and to push America’s foreign policy agenda. Mike Pompeo went on television to issue threats that any moneys loaned to Pakistan by the IMF ‘must not go straight from Pakistan to China’.

Express reports:

US SECRETARY OF STATE Mike Pompeo warned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that any bailout money given to cash-strapped Pakistan must not be used to pay off Chinese debts.

Mr Pompeo dramatically told American TV station CNBC that IMF bailout money must not go straight from Pakistan to China.

He warned: “Make no mistake. We will be watching what the IMF does.

“There’s no rationale for IMF tax dollars, and associated with that American dollars that are part of the IMF funding, for those to go to bail out Chinese bondholders or China itself.

A total of 189 countries are members of the IMF which aims to boost the world economy.
Pakistan currently has around $5billion (£3.8billion) worth of loans from China.

Much of this has been used to fund major infrastructure projects.

The Financial Times has reported Pakistan could be about to ask for an IMF bailout of up to $12billion (£9billion).

Key Trump administration figures are angry China is leaving some developing countries with so much debt.
They fear China is using loans and debt to gain influence over poorer states.

During the CNBC interview, Mr Pompeo implicitly criticised China saying: “We’re not looking for dominance.

“We’re looking for partnerships. Others choose to behave differently.”

He added: “We want these to be commercially available projects led by the American private sector.”
It is claimed Imran Khan, the cricket legend who won last weeks Pakistani election, will see a bailout as soon as he forms a government.

Mr Khan’s PTI party has 115 seats in parliament, 22 short of a majority, meaning it will need to enter into a coalition.

Pakistan’s economy is currently struggling due to falling exports whilst rising oil prices make imports more expensive.

The country has foreign reserves of $9billion, not enough to pay for imports over the coming months.

A Pakistani Finance Minister figure told The Times: “Pakistan desperately needs financial help and at the moment an IMF bailout is a possible option.”

With China currently positioned in the American policy psyche as a ‘threat’ and foe in a trade war, Washington doesn’t want to see any money go into the Chinese coffers if they can help it. That’s why a bailout paid to Pakistan is a concern for them. They’re afraid that Pakistan will pay some of their debts to China with bailout funds received from an IMF loan. And America thinks that it is in a position to tell everyone else what they can and cannot do, what debts they can pay, and to whom, and with what moneys. It’s quite brazen. All while Pompeo says that it’s not about dominance.

