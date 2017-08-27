Former NBA star labeled White Supremacist for telling people to ignore “stupid statues” (Video)

Charles Barkley is being labeled a “White Supremacist” because of comments he made telling African-Americans to stop killing each other and to simply ignore all the Civil War statues.

Paul Joseph Watson reports on the former NBA star urging African-Americans to concentrate on being successful, not getting angry over statues.

According to left-wing website The Root, Charles Barkley is a “white supremacist” because he says black people should stop getting angry over old statues and instead concentrate on not killing each other and getting an education. “Why won’t Charles Barkley shut the fuck up?” asks a clearly triggered Michael Harriot, whose story is filed under the category “Stupid Negroes”. “Is there anyone who thinks that Barkley’s statements about race reveal anything other than his repeated willingness to throw black people under the bus for our stupid unwillingness to assimilate into whiteness?” he rants.

According to Watson at InfoWars, Barkley’s thought crime was to encourage black people to concentrate less on getting angry over historical monuments and more on getting an education, working hard and being successful. He also said black people “need to stop killing each other.”