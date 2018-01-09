Former Google engineer suing internet giant: “White, male conservatives are systematically discriminated against by Google”

Article first appeared on RPT…

In the summer of 2017, Google fired employee James Damore over his shocking “Google memo” which does the unthinkable, and references biology and science, to conclude that men and women may be a genetically different…and this may be one of many factors determining divergent career paths between the sexes.

The author of the controversial August 2017 memo is now suing Google, alleging that white, male conservatives are systematically discriminated against by Google.

Via The Verge…

James Damore was fired as an engineer after the manifesto, which questioned the benefits of diversity programs and suggested women may be biologically inferior engineers, was widely passed around the company. In a new lawsuit, he and another fired engineer claim that “employees who expressed views deviating from the majority view at Google on political subjects raised in the workplace and relevant to Google’s employment policies and its business, such as ‘diversity’ hiring policies, ‘bias sensitivity,’ or ‘social justice,’ were/are singled out, mistreated, and systematically punished and terminated from Google, in violation of their legal rights.”

Attorneys for Damore and the other engineer, David Gudeman, filed the lawsuit today in California’s Santa Clara Superior Court, and are seeking to represent others whose rights they claim were also violated — specifically, the company’s conservative white men. The lawsuit contains dozens of pages of internal Google communications that the lawsuit alleges show bias at the company.

Damore became a minor celebrity in some parts of the online right after the memo leaked out. “To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to staff after Damore was fired.

Gudeman was fired in 2016 after making comments about a Muslim colleague. According to the suit, Google human resources said the comments suggested Gudeman was linking the colleague to terrorism. The lawsuit does not contain the full exchange but says Gudeman claimed, after a colleague said he had been targeted by the FBI, that “the FBI could have possibly found something interesting” related to the colleague’s trip to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Google is fighting back claims that women at the company have been systematically underpaid. After a judge dismissed an initial complaint, a group tried again by amending their complaint this month.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Damore’s lawsuit.