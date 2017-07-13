Former Bill Clinton adviser goes on record, ‘US President meddled in 1996 Russian election, in favor of Boris Yeltsin’ (Video)

Of course the US meddled in Russian elections in 1996.

Let’s talk about election meddling. No one does it better than the United States.

See The Duran’s post on this very subject here, which provides a massive list of foreign governments overthrown by the United States, starting with China in 1949 and ending with Ukraine in 2014.

As half of America goes completely insane (the other half could care less) over Hillary Clinton’s made up Russian election meddling narrative, to explain away here pathetic election loss to Donald Trump, let’s not forget that it was Hillary’s husband, then-POTUS Bill Clinton, who subverted Russian elections in 1996 so as to ensure that Boris Yeltsin remained in office, and US neo-liberal pillaging of Russia continued for another 3 -plus years, until an unknown Vladimir Putin entered the Kremlin to drain the swamp.

TIME Magazine admitted in US election meddling in Russia, and now Bill Clinton advisor, and WH insider, Dick Morris is on record admitting to US democracy subversion in this interview with Newsmax TV…

“President Bill Clinton meddled in Russian affairs in the 1990s and helped Boris Yeltsin get elected to a second term, political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax TV.“

