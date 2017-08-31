Forget 4,000 troops. Pentagon reveals 11,000 troops in Afghanistan, and rising

While a large US troop presence in Afghanistan should shock no one, the Pentagon decided to come clean, and reveal that there are approximately 11,000 American troops serving in Afghanistan.

The troop number is thousands higher than previous reports, and highlights just how bogged down the United States is in Afghanistan…a 17 year war that the US has no idea how to win, or what victory even looks like.

With another 4,000 plus US troops on the way, expect America to be in Afghanistan for another 17 years.

The Gateway Pundit reports that Defense Department spokeswoman, Dana White, stated that the new number does “not represent an increase in troops in the country,” but with the influx of new troops spurred by the McMaster-wing of the White House, the roughly 8,400 troops in Afghanistan – a cap set during the Obama years – is seemingly increasing.

White claimed that the new number comes on the heels of Defense Secretary James Mattis reversing the method previously used for counting troops, these methods left off shorter missions and partial-unit deployments, as well as various other factors. The changes, according to White, are in place to “enhance the trust the public has placed in the department,” and that the new total is allegedly only “approximate” and for “operational security” purposes, according Joint Staff Director Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Frank McKenzie, Jr. White also failed to comment on the troop level details for Iraq and Syria, where thousands more troops are serving, she cited, “each operational theater” being “different”.

The Hill reports…