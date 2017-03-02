Following in Flynn’s footsteps? Attorney General Sessions accused of Russia ties

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is under attack for having met with Russia's Ambassador while still a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee.

A well known fake news outlet, The Washington Post, has reported that Jeff Sessions talked to Russia’s Ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice last year while he was a US Senator and part of US President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Following the report, US House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, together with other democrats, didn’t waste any time demanding for Sessions resignation, claiming that he lied at his confirmation hearing in January of this year, where he denied any contacts with the Russians.

“Now, after lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the Attorney General must resign. Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Pelosi also called for “an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the Trump political, personal and financial connections to the Russians.” Meanwhile, Sessions has denied meeting any Russian officials to discuss the campaign and called the allegations “false.”

“He was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign — not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee,” said Sarah Isgur Flores, Sessions’s spokeswoman.

She added that Sessions last year had more than 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors as a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, including the British, Korean, Japanese, Polish, Indian, Chinese, Canadian, Australian and German ambassadors, in addition to Kislyak.

On February 13, then US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn announced his resignation after media reported, based on leaked information, that he had misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with Russian officials. While the media alleged that Flynn may have discussed US sanctions against Russia with Kislyak, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday that the two did not talk about the issue.