Florida high school students assigned exam question about revenge sex and baby daddies (Video)

Omar Austin is angry and can you blame him?

The Florida father said this sexually explicit question involving revenge sex and baby daddies, appeared on his daughter’s anatomy exam at Westside High School in Duval County.

In an eleventh grade anatomy class at Westside High School in Florida, students were assigned a worksheet that contained a rather shocking question about “blood types.”

When Omar Austin’s daughter showed him the assignment, the high school father at first thought it was some kind of a joke his daughter dug up on the internet.

Austin was so taken aback by the question, that he made a video reading of the assignment and posted it online…

The question read as follows…

“Ursula was devastated when her boyfriend broke up with her after having sex. To get revenge, she had sex with his best friend the next day. Ursula had a beautiful baby girl 9 months later. Ursula has type O blood, her ex-boyfriend is type AB blood, and his best friend is type A blood. If her baby daddy is her ex-boyfriend, what could her baby’s possible blood type(s) NOT be?”

The Gateway Pundit reports…

“This is just sad and a disgrace to our education system,” Austin asserted in the video. “Where the hell are our schools going?” Speaking to First Coast News, Austin continued to express his shock at the lack of morality. “The words ‘baby daddy’ and ‘baby mama’ being used, that’s foresight,” Austin said. “The fact that she’s having sex with one guy and to get revenge on this guy she has sex with his best friend the next day? I mean, that’s just not something that I want to teach any student.” Austin spoke to the school principal on Thursday morning and asserted that he wants the assignment to be reviewed and changed. “This was a district-generated worksheet that her teacher just printed offline and it was given to the students,” Austin said. “I want it to be acknowledged. I want it to be reviewed. And I want it to be changed. I think that we can do better.” In a statement to First Coast News, the school has said that they are reviewing the situation. “The question was highly inappropriate and was not part of a district assessment. We are thankful to the parent who contacted the school directly to share his concerns. Immediately upon being made aware of this matter, school and district leaders began conducting a review of the situation. Appropriate and corrective action will be taken. We encourage parents to contact their school leaders directly if they ever have any concerns about their child’s school and instructional experience so that we can immediately work to problem-solve,” the statement read. When asked if the assignment was distributed in any other schools, a Duval County Schools spokesperson said “not to my knowledge.”

