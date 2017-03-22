First photos of the bearded man suspected of carrying out Westminster, London terror attack

Here are the first photos to emerge of the UK Parliament terror attack suspect, as he is wheeled into an ambulance after being shot by London police.
The bearded man was wheeled into an ambulance with bandaging around his waste. Various photos below also show the knife at the scene.
The man, who was reportedly Asian in appearance, entered the grounds of the Houses of Parliament and stabbed a policeman just after 2.30pm this afternoon.
He reportedly ran through the security check at the gates and stabbed at a police officer. He was shot up to three times.
The policeman who was stabbed is believed to have later died, the BBC reports.
The man was quickly overcome by security personnel who levelled their weapons at him as he lay prone on the ground.