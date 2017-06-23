FIREPOWER! Russian Navy fires 6 cruise missiles on ISIS targets in Syria (Video)

Article first appeared on RussiaFeed.

Two Russian Navy warships and the Krasnodar submarine launched six Kalibr cruise missiles on ISIS targets in Syria.

Russian Defense Ministry stated this Friday…

“The Russian Navy’s Admiral Essen, Admiral Grigorovich frigates and Krasnodar submarine launched six Kalibr cruise missiles from the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea on Daesh terrorist group targets in Syria.”

The Ministry of Defense added that the Krasnodar submarine performed a submerged launch of the cruise missiles, while Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the remaining ISIS positions in Syria following the sea launches of cruise missiles.

“The remaining Daesh terrorist fighters and targets have been destroyed by Russian Aerospace Forces bombers’ airstrikes.”

Russian Navy fires 6 cruise missiles on #ISIS targets in Syria – MoD https://t.co/kCo1UbOr6a pic.twitter.com/J7VdIUXSyF — RT (@RT_com) June 23, 2017

Sputnik News reports that the Russian military had informed Turkey and Israel in advance of Russian Navy Kalibr cruise missile launches on Daesh targets in Syria.

