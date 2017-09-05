Finland ready to welcome ISIS jihadists with social benefits and apartments

Finland believes that it can integrate ISIS jihadists into its neo-liberal, progressive society with social benefits and safe spaces.

Finnish officials are considering providing former ISIS members with extra social services to reintegrate back into society.

The Finnish daily Ilta-Sanomat reports that Finland’s Interior Ministry called for cooperation between the relevant bodies to increase the level of integration by providing apartments and livelihoods to repentant jihadists.

We are confident that the ISIS fighters (soon to be living in Finland) will appreciate the hand out and privileged social status with some ISIS jihadist cultural exchange suicide cars and trucks.

