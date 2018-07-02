‘Finish It the Hell Up’: Rosenstein stonewalls Congress on Russia hoax (Video)

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein went before Congress to testify on the DOJ’s role in the DNC email hacks.

According to Zerohedge, a visibly frustrated Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) unleashed on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray during Congressional testimony on Thursday, lashing out at FBI agent Peter Strzok’s bias against Donald Trump while investigating him – before telling Rosenstein that the ongoing Russia investigation is tearing the country apart.

Representative Jim Jordan pressed Rosenstein on a variety of issues (via Zerohedge) .

– Slow document delivery from the DOJ – “Why did you hide the fact that Peter Strzok and Judge Contreras were friends?” (The original judge in Mike Flynn case) – “Did you threaten staffers on the House Intelligence committee?” – Peter Strzok’s Wednesday testimony which FBI attorneys repeatedly muzzled

Rosenstein refused to say whether or not any member of the Obama administration tried to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris analyze the heated back and forth between the Assistant AG and Rep. Gowdy and Rep. Jordan.

As Zerohedge rightly puts it: “In short, GOP sabre rattling was met with smug indignancy as a visibly annoyed and very confident Rosenstein batted their questions away like gnats.”

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

“Why’d you tell Mr. Strozk not to answer our questions yesterday, Mr. Rosenstein?” -Jim Jordan — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) June 28, 2018

Complete exchange between Rep. @Jim_Jordan and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Rosenstein: "Your use of this to attack me personally is wrong." Jordan: "It's not personal." pic.twitter.com/kR0ornT5Gs — CSPAN (@cspan) June 28, 2018

Trey Gowdy transcript below…

For Peter Strzok – at precisely the same time that Bob Mueller was appointed – precisely the same time, Peter Strzok was talking about his “unfinished business” and how he needed to fix and finish it so Donald Trump did not become President. He was talking about impeachment within three days of special counsel Mueller being appointed! Three days! That’s even quicker than MSNBC and the Democrats were talking about impeaching him. Within three days, the lead FBI agent is talking about impeaching the president. We’re two years into this investigation, we’re a year and a half into the presidency. We’re over a year into the special counsel. You have a counterintelligence investigation that’s become public. You have a criminal investigation that’s become political. You have more bias than I have ever seen manifest in a law enforcement officer in the 20 years I used to do it for a living. And four other DOJ employees who had manifest animus towards the person they were supposed to be neutrally and detachedly investigating. More than 60 Democrats have already voted to proceed with impeachment before Bob Mueller has found a single solitary damn thing! More than 60 have voted to move forward with impeachment! And he hasn’t presented his first finding! Russia attacked this country, they should be the target. But Russia isn’t being hurt by this investigation right now, we are. This country is being hurt by it. We are being divided. We’ve seen the bias. We need to see the evidence. If you have evidence of wrongdoing by any member of the Trump campaign, present it to the damn grand jury. If you have evidence that this president acted inappropriately, present it to the American people. There’s an old saying: “Justice delayed is justice denied.” I think right now that all of us are being denied.

The Duran EUR DONATE Send us €20 or more and we'll send you The Duran mug absolutely FREE - we'll even cover the shipping! Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.