Finally, the Clinton dynasty crumbles (Video)

Now with the Al Franken scandal shaking up the liberal left “identity politics” universe, Bill Clinton has been trotted out by Democrats as the sacrificial “sexual assault” lamb…who once delivered for a public lashing, will atone for the liberal left’s decades long cover up of rape, in exchange for power and money.

Tucker Carlson’s thoughts…

The society-wide backlash against sexual harassment by powerful producers, actors and politicians finally comes for the Clintons and even former allies are turning against them.

Judging by the top comments on YouTube, the Clinton’s demise is a long time coming…