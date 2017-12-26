FEMEN activist tries to steal baby Jesus statue in Vatican’s St Peter’s Square (Video)

Article first appeared on RPT.

A topless FEMEN activist made a scene on Christmas Day outside the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square.

FEMEN activist Alisa Vinogradova was busted by police as she spastically tried to take away a baby Jesus statue in the square on Monday.

Video below, EXPLICIT language…

The looney group FEMEN, founded in Ukraine, says its goal is to achieve “complete victory over patriarchy.”

In a Facebook post, FEMEN claimed the protest “represented a modern, free Virgin Mary, who speaks out against the patriarchal religious institutions and their centuries old practices of assault and oppression of women.”

Reuters reports…