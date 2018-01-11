“Sneaky” Feinstein admits: “I got pressured” to release Fusion GPS transcript…but “pressured” by who?

Senator Dianne Feinstein slipped up and made a pretty remarkable admission when she was asked why she released the Fusion GPS transcripts on Tuesday without first informing Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley ahead of time.

Feinstein told CNN Congressional correspondent Manu Raju…

“I meant to tell him, and I didn’t have a chance to tell him, and that concerns me.” “I just got pressured, and I didn’t do it.”

The obvious question that should be on everyone’s mind after Feinstein claimed she “got pressured” into releasing the Fusion GPS transcript is, ‘pressured by who?’

Zerohedge reports that when Feinstein was asked to elaborate, she walked back her statement, saying “I wasn’t pressured,” without any further comment. Her office later said she misspoke and that she wasn’t pressured to release the transcript.

Feinstein released transcripts of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson’s closed door testimony to the Senate Judiciary committee on Tuesday, infuriating Chairman Grassley.

Coincidently, Simpson and his Fusion GPS partner-in-crime, Peter Fritsch penned an op-ed in the New York Times last week calling on congress to release the “full transcripts” of Simpson’s testimony, for which Feinstein obliged.

On Wednesday morning, Trump weighed in on “Sneaky” Feinstein’s leak…

“The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace.”

Feinstein replied to Trump’s tweet saying “I didn’t do anything illegal,” adding “That transcript has become so abused that time has come for people to take a look at it.”

Feinstein said in a statement…

“The American people deserve the opportunity to see what he said and judge for themselves. The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice.”

For which POTUS Trump tweeted…

“The single greatest Witch Hunt in American history continues. There was no collusion, everybody including the Dems knows there was no collusion.”

Zerohedge notes that if in fact Senator Feinstein was pressured to release the transcripts, it begs several questions; who pressured her, why now – less than a week after Fusion’s NYT op-ed calling for the release, and why couldn’t she pick up the phone and let Grassley know?

In conclusion, Feinstein has tired to explain her bad judgement on releasing the transcript, without even giving a heads up to Senate Judiciary committee Chairman Grassley, on a “bad cold.”

Well at least Feinstein did not blame “the Russians.” The Daily Caller reports…

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein suggested a “bad cold” may have impaired her mental faculties and caused her to release Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee without telling committee chairman Chuck Grassley. Feinstein, 84, expressed regret on Wednesday for keeping Sen. Grassley in the dark, and suggested it was because of a “bad cold.” “The one regret I have is that I should have spoke with Senator Grassley before,” she told NBC News. “And I don’t make an excuse but I’ve had a bad cold and maybe that slowed down my mental facilities [sic] a little bit.” Grassley said Tuesday that Feinstein’s decision to abruptly publish the documents was “confounding” and said he expected the documents to be released “when we both agreed to release it.”