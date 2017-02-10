Federal appeals court upholds suspension of Donald Trump’s visa ban

Donald Trump vowed to continue the fight in courts after a San Francisco federal appeals court Thursday upheld the suspension of his controversial immigration order.

The panel of three judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously refused to reinstate the order after a federal judge had issued a halt to it last week in Washington State.

According to a Fox News report, the court ruled that the government has not presented “any evidence” of a sufficient national security threat from the seven countries in question.

Shortly after the court decision was announced, Donald Trump told the White House press pool that “it’s a political decision and we’ll see them in court…it is a decision that we will win in my opinion very easily.”

He also took his defiance to Twitter:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Fox News is reporting the following details: