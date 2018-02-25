FBI wants $300 MILLION to prevent election meddling – can’t even prevent crime

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi want to explain to you, why the taxpayers should give the FBI another 300 million dollars. Is it to prevent terrorism…no. What about sexual predators, not at all. The alarming amount of insane people gunning people down in the streets, no, no, no…they apparently need the funds to keep The KGB out of your twitter feed.

This comes as it’s been revealed the FBI already knew about the mindset of the deranged Florida shooter as far back as September, and did nothing but admit “processes weren’t followed“. Don’t just take it from us, deep state darling CNN has already reported on this. Watch as a top analyst Lionel slams the ridiculous initiative.

The saddest thing is, while the Deep State is too busy trying to figure out how best to provoke a nuclear-armed superpower, or otherwise playing “let our weaker allies poke the massive Russian bear with the stuck while we hide across the ocean”, domestic issues in the US are going overlooked by their government.

Rather than distract everyone with a gun control debate, which misses the point that there are seriously mentally ill people running around in the US, the Deep State should explain to people across the United States, why they irresponsibly provoke conflict with nuclear-armed states.

The entire Russia-gate narrative is a massive distraction as well, designed to take peoples attention off of the dismal state of US politics, which has always been corrupt, but these last years turned into a raging dumpster fire. They’d rather blame the Russians or the Chinese, or some other existential people, then look at their own faults within, even if their actions are causing the deaths of millions the world over.

The result of a Third World War would be catastrophic for the entire human race, yet instead of spending the money trying to develop solutions to global issues, they would rather police the twitter feeds of news organizations which openly identify as being state-funded, like RT, as well as criticize that the President of the United States for that matter.