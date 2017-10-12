FBI opens investigation into liberal left, hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein

The DailyMail is reporting that the FBI has opened an investigation into Harvey Weinstein for alleged sex crimes,

The move has reportedly come at the behest of the DOJ which instructed the bureau to investigate the mounting allegations leveled at the movie mogul.

The FBI investigation comes amid mounting rumors that Harvey Weinstein plans to skip town and go to Europe for “sex rehab”, much like pedophile Roman Polanski did decades ago, never to step foot in the United States again.

The FBI can both look at whether he has committed any federal crimes in the U.S. and prepare extradition proceedings if he remains in Europe.

The Duran reported that the Weinstein sex scandal would be the domino that brings down a corrupt hollywood which colludes with the liberal left mainstream media and Democrat party.

Matt Damon, Russell Crowe, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ben Affleck are all ready caught up in the Harvey crossfire.

Via Zerohedge…