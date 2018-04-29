FBI interviews Russian MMA fighter about colluding with Trump in 2016 elections

FBI has officially become an American intelligence joke.

The once well respected intelligence agency has been so deeply infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) that it is now interviewing Russian MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko, in their never ending quest to find some sort of connection between Trump and Putin.

Emelianenko’s manager confirmed on Saturday that the Russian mixed martial arts fighter, who has meet with President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and Russian President Vladimir Putin, was questioned this week by the FBI.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

How can the American public ever trust the FBI again after this ongoing sh*tshow? The FBI interviewed a Russian MMA fighter Donald Trump knew in 2008 when Trump briefly was part-owner of Affliction Entertainment. They must think this is Trump’s golden link to Putin. Good grief. This is how low the FBI has sunk. They are losing more credibility by the day.

Yahoo reports….

Fedor Emelianenko was questioned by agents who met him in his hotel room on Tuesday, manager Jerry Millen said before Emelianenko’s heavyweight fight against Frank Mir. Millen declined to detail his client’s conversations with the agents. “The FBI came to the hotel looking to talk to Fedor and they were very nice, came in to speak with Fedor for a few minutes, spoke to me, very cool guys, and that’s all I can really say about it. Again, the FBI did come to the hotel, they found us, knocked on the door,” Millen said. “Hundred percent, kind of surprised,” Millen added. “They were very nice, very professional.” The agents were in attendance at Saturday’s fight, Millen said. Putin has attended Emelianenko’s fights, and the 41-year-old fighter has been photographed with the Russian president. His connection with Trump dates back to 2008, when he was signed by Affliction Entertainment, a fight league in which Trump had an ownership stake. Trump announced a joint venture involving MMA and Emelianenko at a news conference on June 5, 2008.

