FBI informant cleared to testify on Clinton corruption

The FBI informant who was ordered to keep silent by Obama White House has now been cleared to open up about the Uranium One scandal that has engulfed Hillary Clinton and the Obama White House.

Washington DC lawyer Victoria Toensing has claimed that her client at the center of the Uranium One scandal, has documented information that can prove corruption within the Obama White House on a “significant” scale…We are about to find out who what Hillary knew, what then POTUS Obama knew and how the Obama DOJ facilitated the entire transaction.

One thing is certain, whether it is the left screaming about fake news Russia election meddling, or the right screaming about secret Russian agents bribing Hillary and Co., Russia will be scapegoated as the main culprit, and bad actor, in any investigations playing out in the public theater.

#breaking : DOJ allows FBI informant to provide information to Congress on alleged corruption or bribery in transactions for #UraniumOne — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) October 26, 2017

Via Zerohedge…