FBI informant cleared to testify on Clinton corruption

The FBI informant who was ordered to keep silent by Obama White House has now been cleared to open up about the Uranium One scandal that has engulfed Hillary Clinton and the Obama White House.
Washington DC lawyer Victoria Toensing has claimed that her client at the center of the Uranium One scandal, has documented information that can prove corruption within the Obama White House on a “significant” scale…We are about to find out who what Hillary knew, what then POTUS Obama knew and how the Obama DOJ facilitated the entire transaction.
One thing is certain, whether it is the left screaming about fake news Russia election meddling, or the right screaming about secret Russian agents bribing Hillary and Co., Russia will be scapegoated as the main culprit, and bad actor, in any investigations playing out in the public theater.
#breaking : DOJ allows FBI informant to provide information to Congress on alleged corruption or bribery in transactions for #UraniumOne
Via Zerohedge…
The informant, who has yet to be named – perhaps out of concerns about his or her life – is being represented by Victoria Toensing, a former Reagan Justice Department official and former chief counsel of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Toensing joined Grassley in urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Uranium One deal, which was approved in 2011 by a committee on which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sat. Around the time the deal was approved, Bill Clinton received a $500,000 speaking fee from a bank with ties to the Russian government, as well as millions more in “charitable contributions” to the Clinton Foundation from entities with ties to the Russian government. Russia’s Tenex nuclear sales arm also secured billions in new American nuclear fuel contracts around the same time.
The Obama administration said at the time they saw no national security reasons to block the deals, one of which gave Vladimir Putin control of 20 percent of America’s uranium stockpile. But last week a series of stories published in The Hill disclosed that before those decisions were made, the FBI had gathered extensive evidence that Vadim Mikerin. Tenex’s chief executive inside the United States, was directing a massive bribery scheme that compromised an American trucking company that shipped uranium for Russia.
The evidence was first gathered in 2009 but charges weren’t brought until 2014. Mikerin pled guilt a year later to a money laundering charge and is currently in prison.
But key members of Congress said they weren’t alerted to the case at the time and are now deeply concerned the Obama administration had a good security reason not to approve the deals given the corruption was uncovered.
