FBI informant can connect Barack Obama to Uranium One scandal (Video)

No wonder the Loretta Lynch DOJ locked the FBI informant into an NDA, threatening prosecution should this person speak out about the Uranium One deal.

Washington DC Lawyer Victoria Toensing told Fox News’ Hannity that POTUS Obama received daily briefings on the Uranium One deal.

Toensing’s client is an American businessman who worked for years undercover as an FBI confidential witness, according to John Solomon and Alison Spann at The Hill. The man was blocked by the Obama Justice Department from telling Congress about conversations and transactions he witnessed related to the Russian nuclear industry’s efforts to win favor with Bill and Hillary Clinton and influence Obama administration decisions, his lawyer tells The Hill. John Solomon: Just a little bit ago before we came on Victoria and I talked and she was able to confirm to me that her client has information that Director Mueller and President Obama and other officials were briefed on this investigation in real time as it was going on… Attorney Victoria Toensing: My client was told this information, now maybe the bureau is bluffing but I don’t think so because they were very specific. They said that the briefing made it into President Obama’s daily briefing papers. So I don’t think they made that up. Sean Hannity: Let me get this straight. So Mueller, Rosenstein, maybe even Comey at the time and the president of the United States, certainly Eric Holder, who was head of the DOJ, they all knew that they had all of this information that the Russians had infiltrated with the purpose of a criminal enterprise to corner the market on uranium, the foundational material for a nuclear bomb.

The Duran reported earlier today that the Uranium One deal is not the only scandal to boomerang back at the Democrats, who foolishly pushed for a Trump-Russia investigation, only to be entangled in their own web of lies.