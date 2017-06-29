FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe may be facing three separate federal investigations

More blowback from the deep state witch-hunt of POTUS Trump and Michael Flynn may be hitting the FBI Deputy Director’s office.

Two days ago The Duran posted a report from Circa News that indicated the Deputy Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, may have launched a criminal probe against Trump’ former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for nothing more than simple revenge.

Circa News broke the news that Michael Flynn apparently enraged Andrew McCabe a few years back after he intervened on behalf of an FBI Special Agent, Robyn Gritz, who had accused McCabe and other top FBI officials of sexual discrimination.

Circa News is now reporting, according to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC), Andrew McCabe’s may be the subject of an ongoing investigation for an alleged violation of the Hatch Act for illegally campaigning in his wife’s Virginia Senate race.

[FBI Special Agent, Robyn] Gritz also filed a complaint against McCabe with the main federal whistleblower agency in April, alleging social media photos she found show he campaigned for his wife’s Virginia state senate race in violation of the Hatch Act. FBI employees are held to a higher standard than other federal workers under the Hatch Act and may not “endorse or oppose a candidate for partisan political office or a candidate for political party office in a political advertisement, broadcast, campaign literature, or similar material if such endorsement or opposition is done in concert with a candidate, political party, or partisan political group.” The OSC told Circa that complaint is still being actively investigated.

Zerohedge reports…