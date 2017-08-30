FBI denies request to release Hillary Clinton emails because of “lack of public interest.”

The FBI has denied New York attorney Ty Clevenger’s request to obtain documents related to Hillary Clinton’s email probe.

Why did the FBI deny this request? The answer given by the FBI was a “lack of public interest.”

The Washington Times reports that after filing a FOIA request for HRC’s documents with the FBI, Clevenger received the following emailed response…

“You have not sufficiently demonstrated that the public’s interest in disclosure outweighs personal privacy interests of the subject.”

Hillary Clinton’s case isn’t interesting enough to the public to justify releasing the FBI’s files on her, the bureau said this week in rejecting an open-records request by a lawyer seeking to have the former secretary of state punished for perjury. Ty Clevenger, the lawyer, has been trying to get Mrs. Clinton and her personal lawyers disbarred for their handling of her official emails during her time as secretary of state. He’s met with resistance among lawyers, and now his request for information from the FBI’s files has been shot down. “You have not sufficiently demonstrated that the public’s interest in disclosure outweighs personal privacy interests of the subject,” FBI records management section chief David M. Hardy told Mr. Clevenger in a letter Monday. “It is incumbent upon the requester to provide documentation regarding the public’s interest in the operations and activities of the government before records can be processed pursuant to the FOIA,” Mr. Hardy wrote. Mrs. Clinton, is the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, former chief diplomat, former U.S. senator, and former first lady of both the U.S. and Arkansas.

The Gateway Pundit reports that Judicial Watch announced that on August 8, 2017, D.C. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta ordered the State Department “to search the state.gov e-mail accounts of Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills, and Jacob Sullivan” for emails relating to the Benghazi scandal.

