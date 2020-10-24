False Flag Weekly News with Kevin Barrett and Matthew Ehret

This week’s edition of False Flag Weekly News featured Kevin Barrett and the Canadian Patriot Review’s founder who discussed 30 topics over 60 minutes ranging from Trump’s resistance to the COVID lockdown, dirty laptops, vaccination programs sponsored by the Military Industrial Complex, the fraud of Green New Deals, Great Resets, the race to stop WWIII and more…
Matthew Ehret restores faith in the academic community.
The greater majority of the western academics appear to be prejudiced bigots.
They are like hyenas running around for the next pay check.
Meanwhile the quest continues to expose the corporate media cabal who are misleading the public:
