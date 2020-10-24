in Latest, Video

False Flag Weekly News with Kevin Barrett and Matthew Ehret

60 Views 3 Comments

This week’s edition of False Flag Weekly News featured Kevin Barrett and the Canadian Patriot Review’s founder who discussed 30 topics over 60 minutes ranging from Trump’s resistance to the COVID lockdown, dirty laptops, vaccination programs sponsored by the Military Industrial Complex, the fraud of Green New Deals, Great Resets, the race to stop WWIII and more…

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

New Silk Roaddepopulationmatthew ehretcovid19Great Resetkevin barrett

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
October 24, 2020

Matthew Ehret restores faith in the academic community.
The greater majority of the western academics appear to be prejudiced bigots.

They are like hyenas running around for the next pay check.

0
Reply
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
Reply to  Luka-The-K9
October 24, 2020

Meanwhile the quest continues to expose the corporate media cabal who are misleading the public:

Did Trump Just Break the BBC’s Parallel Narrative? with Special Guest David Hawkins

0
Reply
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
Reply to  Luka-The-K9
October 24, 2020

Extensive analysis on the activity of the BBC is recorded here:

https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node/BBC

0
Reply

Joe Biden looked ‘quite tired’ and was caught ‘searching for words’

Serbia & Iraq: Joe Biden’s history of regime change wars