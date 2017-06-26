‘Fake tears’ Chuck Schumer says “you lose an election, you don’t blame other people, you blame yourself”

The Democrat party is imploding, contradicting itself every step of the way, exposing its lies and hypocrisy at every turn.

The catalyst for the Democrat party downturn was last weeks devastating “Wonder Boy” Ossoff Georgia election loss, which has now seen Nancy Pelosi’s leadership questioned from within the party, the Hillary Clinton concocted “Russia did it” narrative questioned by just about everyone, and Trump doing victory laps around the United States “deplorable” heartland.

Zerohedge reports…

After months of blaming everything under the sun for their November presidential shocker, from Putin to racism to misogyny to you name it, Chuck Schumer, the lead Democrat in the Senate, has a message for John Ossoff and all the Dems now calling for Nancy Pelosi’s resignation over their latest embarrassing defeat in Georgia’s 6th district: “But you lose an election, you don’t blame other people, you blame yourself.” Really? Because we’re almost certain Democrats and every mainstream media outlet has done nothing but launch an all out crusade against Russia for the past 6 months rather than blame the fact that they ran a corrupt process (poor Bernie) and a failed candidate. Again, if someone can please tell us why the Russians were only effective in flipping votes to Trump in MI, WI, OH and PA but not in CO, NM or NV we would very much love to hear your thoughts…

Here is what ‘Fake tears’ Chuck Schumer said on ABC’s “This Week” with the always once Clinton right hand man George Stephanopoulos (courtesy Zerohedge).

“Democrats need a strong, bold, sharp-edged and commonsense economic agenda. Policy, platform, message that appeal to the middle class, that resonate with the middle class, and show that — and unite Democrats.” “This economic message platform is going to resonate. It’s what we were missing, and it’s not going to be baby steps — it’s going to bold.” “But you lose an election, you don’t blame other people, you blame yourself.”

Given Schumer’s comments on ABC’s “This Week”, are we now to believe that Hillary Clinton’s election loss blame game is rendered null and void by the Democrat party leadership…or will the Democrat party fall back to the “Russia blame-game” mentality, as the difficult task of putting together a party platform that stands on issues and policy to the benefit of the American populace proves to difficult for a corrupt and out of touch party of hollywood elitists.