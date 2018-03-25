Facebook in complete panic mode, as Zuckerberg tries to “calm employees” and keep top talent

Facebook’s surveillance problems keep mounting.

Last week The Guardian revealed that one of the psychologists who created the data-harvesting app which gathered information on over 50 million Facebook users before selling it to Cambridge Analytica and others works for Facebook.

The co-director of a company that harvested data from tens of millions of Facebook users before selling it to the controversial data analytics firms Cambridge Analytica is currently working for the tech giant as an in-house psychologist. Joseph Chancellor was one of two founding directors of Global Science Research (GSR), the company that harvested Facebook data using a personality app under the guise of academic research and later shared the data with Cambridge Analytica. –The Guardian

Zerohedge reports that as The Guardian’s exposé became more and more Zucked, even the founder of WhatsApp, Jan Koum – who Facebook made a billionaire after buying his company, told his Twitter followers “It is time. #deletefacebook”

While Zuckerberg attempted to extinguish fires outside of Facebook, the beleaguered CEO has taken multiple steps over the past few days to assuage the concerns of his company’s 25,000 employees.

According to the New York Times, Facebook held a staff meeting on Tuesday to answer questions about Cambridge Analytica, featuring one of Facebook’s lawyers, Paul Grewal. On Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Zuckerberg addressed employees directly, according to two Facebook employees who asked not be identified because the proceedings were confidential. Mr. Zuckerberg also spoke with staff on Friday at a regularly scheduled employee meeting, said two people who attended the event.

“Calming employees was particularly vital because morale had sunk at the company,” writes Sheera Frenkel in The Times. “Earlier this week, some Facebook employees had said that colleagues had started looking to transfer from the main social network product to other branches of the company, such as to messaging app WhatsApp and photo-sharing site Instagram, which have been relatively unscathed by the recent scandals.”

One Facebook recruiter told The Times that there were concerns over top talent leaving the company for other Silicon Valley opportunities. “It’s such a shocking difference for company employees who are used to having esteem for where they work,” said Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants. “Ten years ago, Facebook was the hottest place to go out of college. This year, the best graduates are not necessarily looking at Facebook.” While Zuck wasn’t present at the company’s Tuesday staff meeting, he reportedly told employees of concrete measures the company was taking following the Cambridge Analytica report.

The New York Times reports..

Mr. Zuckerberg said the social network was investigating apps like the third-party quiz app that had obtained access to “large amounts of information” from the social network, which had then been used by Cambridge Analytica. He also said the company would restrict third-party developers’ access and would notify users whose data had been harvested by Cambridge Analytica. Of the #DeleteFacebook campaign, Mr. Zuckerberg told The New York Times in an interview, “I think it’s a clear signal that this is a major trust issue for people, and I understand that.” –NYT

According to two employees, Facebook’s senior managers promised an open line of communication while the company reevaluates its privacy and security measures.

What to see what Facebook has on you (at a minimum)? 1. Goto https://t.co/UFPfcZwJw7

2. Click "Download a copy of your Facebook data"

3. Wait for automatic email from Facebook

4. Download the ZIP file link in the email

5. Extract it and open 'html/index.htm' — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 24, 2018

Downloaded my facebook data as a ZIP file Somehow it has my entire call history with my partner's mum pic.twitter.com/CIRUguf4vD — Dylan McKay (@dylanmckaynz) March 21, 2018

a historical record of every single contact on my phone, including ones I no longer have pic.twitter.com/XfiRX6qgHl — Dylan McKay (@dylanmckaynz) March 21, 2018

metadata about every text message I've ever received or sent spoiler: I don't use messenger for SMS pic.twitter.com/ehWXhpnrrV — Dylan McKay (@dylanmckaynz) March 21, 2018

and the metadata of every cellular call I've ever made, including time and duration 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/Ykr3o0gZFu — Dylan McKay (@dylanmckaynz) March 21, 2018