Facebook Founder: “I’m a billionaire…I’m going to be like 160…and be part of class of immortal overlords”

Article first appeared on RPT.

Facebook Founder Sean Parker says everything one needs to know in order to understand why Americans outside of the Silicon Valley bubble despise “wonder-kid” geeky billionaires…

“Because I’m a billionaire, I’m going to have access to better health care so … I’m going to be like 160 and I’m going to be part of this, like, class of immortal overlords. [Laughter] Because, you know the [Warren Buffett] expression about compound interest. … [G]ive us billionaires an extra hundred years and you’ll know what … wealth disparity looks like.”

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson reacted to Sean Parker’s comments about the negative consequences of Facebook and social media addiction, as Parker warned about Facebook, “God only knows what it’s doing to kids’ brains.”

The former Facebook president said at an Axios event that the company’s founders knew they were “exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology” by building a “social validation feedback loop.”

According to Zerohedge, the 38-year-old founding president of Facebook, Sean Parker, confirmed every ‘big brother’ conspiracy there is about the social media giant, Parker explained how social networks purposely hook users and potentially hurt our brains…