Facebook billionaire CEO upset Trump ended illegal DACA, says “It is particularly cruel”

It is the worst kept secret in politics…Facebook billionaire liberal left CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is eyeing a White House run in 2020.

Since Trump’s election, Zuckerberg has shown an increased interest in politics, especially immigration…something dear to the heart of every globalist billionaire, working hard to keep massive income inequality in tact.

Via Zerohedge…

In a statement issued moments after AG Jeff Sessions rescinded Obama’s DACA Program, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page that “It’s time for Congress to act to pass the bipartisan Dream Act or another legislative solution that gives Dreamers a pathway to citizenship.” The CEO writes that while “no bill is perfect, inaction now is unacceptable” and adds that “the decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel.” Zuckerberg also writes that team FWD.us, which Zuckerberg is a member of, will do even more in the weeks ahead to make sure Dreamers have protections. Some have speculated that this latest openly political statement, is Zuckerberg’s latest foray into the political arena, and perhaps a confirmation of recent rumors, that Zuck may be running for office in the coming years.

Comments on Zerohedge regarding the Facebook billionaire founder’s sadness for illegals not being allowed to stay in the United States on the dime of working class Americans, fell on very deaf ears…

As one commenter summarized, for Zuckerberg and his presidential aspirations…“Yep…it’s all about the votes. Same as it ever was.”

Here is Zuckerberg’s statement…