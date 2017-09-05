Facebook billionaire CEO upset Trump ended illegal DACA, says “It is particularly cruel”

It is the worst kept secret in politics…Facebook billionaire liberal left CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is eyeing a White House run in 2020.
Since Trump’s election, Zuckerberg has shown an increased interest in politics, especially immigration…something dear to the heart of every globalist billionaire, working hard to keep massive income inequality in tact.
Via Zerohedge…
In a statement issued moments after AG Jeff Sessions rescinded Obama’s DACA Program, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page that “It’s time for Congress to act to pass the bipartisan Dream Act or another legislative solution that gives Dreamers a pathway to citizenship.”
The CEO writes that while “no bill is perfect, inaction now is unacceptable” and adds that “the decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel.” Zuckerberg also writes that team FWD.us, which Zuckerberg is a member of, will do even more in the weeks ahead to make sure Dreamers have protections.
Some have speculated that this latest openly political statement, is Zuckerberg’s latest foray into the political arena, and perhaps a confirmation of recent rumors, that Zuck may be running for office in the coming years.
Comments on Zerohedge regarding the Facebook billionaire founder’s sadness for illegals not being allowed to stay in the United States on the dime of working class Americans, fell on very deaf ears…
As one commenter summarized, for Zuckerberg and his presidential aspirations…“Yep…it’s all about the votes. Same as it ever was.”
Here is Zuckerberg’s statement…
This is a sad day for our country. The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it.
The young people covered by DACA are our friends and neighbors. They contribute to our communities and to the economy. I’ve gotten to know some Dreamers over the past few years, and I’ve always been impressed by their strength and sense of purpose. They don’t deserve to live in fear.
DACA protects 800,000 Dreamers — young people brought to this country by their parents. Six months from today, new DACA recipients will start to lose their ability to work legally and will risk immediate deportation every day.
It’s time for Congress to act to pass the bipartisan Dream Act or another legislative solution that gives Dreamers a pathway to citizenship. For years, leaders from both parties have been talking about protecting Dreamers. Now it’s time to back those words up with action. Show us that you can lead. No bill is perfect, but inaction now is unacceptable.
Our team at FWD.us has been working alongside Dreamers in this fight, and we’ll be doing even more in the weeks ahead to make sure Dreamers have the protections they deserve.
If you live in the US, call your members of Congress and tell them to do the right thing. We have always been a nation of immigrants, and immigrants have always made our nation stronger. You can learn more and get connected at Dreamers.FWD.us.
