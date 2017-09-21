EXPOSED: Obama UN Ambassador Samantha Power umasked numerous Americans during 2016 elections

What business is it of a UN Ambassador to unmask American’s during a presidential campaign?
Is has already been reported and confirmed that Obama’s National Security Advisor, Susan Rice was involved in an unmasking scandal meant to undermine President Trump and his team.
The Gateway Pundit reports…
A new report out on Susan Rice says the former top Obama administration official revealed to House investigators why she unmasked Trump officials. Rice sought to understand more about a meeting between UAE crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and senior Trump aides that took place late last year.
Another top Obama official is now in deep trouble for unmasking American citizens.
The Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo says Power’s ‘unmasking’ was done on an ‘unprecedented’ scale.
A new report by Fox News says that former UN Ambassador Samantha Power sought to unmask Americans nearly every day.
The Obama Administration’s deliberate targeting of a presidential candidate (Donald Trump) in order to aide a preferred presidential candidate (Hillary Clinton), is a massive scandal. No wonder the swamp is trying to resurrect the “Russia election meddling” fake news…its all about distracting the public’s attention away from the clear and proven election meddling committed by Obama staff, the FBI, NSA, and the entire DC swamp, to rig the election in Hillary Clinton’s favor.
Fox News reports:
Samantha Power, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was ‘unmasking’ at such a rapid pace in the final months of the Obama administration that she averaged more than one request for every working day in 2016 – and even sought information in the days leading up to President Trump’s inauguration, multiple sources close to the matter told Fox News.
Two sources, who were not authorized to speak on the record, said the requests to identify Americans whose names surfaced in foreign intelligence reporting, known as unmasking, exceeded 260 last year. One source indicated this occurred in the final days of the Obama White House.
The details emerged ahead of an expected appearance by Power next month on Capitol Hill. She is one of several Obama administration officials facing congressional scrutiny for their role in seeking the identities of Trump associates in intelligence reports – but the interest in her actions is particularly high.
