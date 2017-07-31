EXPOSED: IT hacker, Imran Awan, and his connections to Bill and Hillary Clinton

Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT specialist could very well bring down the entire fake news Russia story that Hillary Clinton and her campaign staff put together in the run up to their election defeat to Donald Trump.

This would explain why this Pakistani “hacker”, who is now under arrest for bank fraud charges while attempting to flee the United States, has been curiously blessed with high powered Clinton attorneys.

The rapidly growing scandal is seeing zero airtime on mainstream media.

The fake news media cable networks have almost completely shut down coverage on one of the biggest scandals from the Democrat Party since former DNC worker Seth Rich was murdered. The media blackout is only fanning the flames as the alternative media continues to bring punishing rounds to the DNC, proving Wasserman Schultz has something to hide! In addition there are suspicions that the Rich murder is somehow connected. The more you learn about Democratic IT scammer Imran Awan — the more you see more and more crimes and corruption. Imran Awan worked for Debbie Wasserman Schultz for thirteen years since she came into office in 2004 as a Florida representative. She only fired him this past week and would have kept paying her “IT expert” even when he was living in Pakistan. Iman and his two Pakistani brothers who managed the IT affairs for several Democratic government officials were relieved of their duties in February on suspicion that they accessed specific computer networks without permission, also known as hacking.

Imran Awan and family were well paid computer guys, who had access to just about everything at the DNC, including Wasserman Schultz’s iPad password…

Imran Awan, who started working for Wasserman Schultz in 2005, received $164,600 in 2016, with close to $20,000 of that coming from Wasserman Schultz. His brother Jamal, who started working as a staffer in 2014, was paid $157,350.12 in 2016. Abid, who started working in 2005, was paid $160,943 in 2016. Imran’s wife, Hina Alvi, who was employed as a staffer since February 2007, was paid 168,300 in 2016. Rao Abbas was paid $85,049 in 2016. Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan were barred from computer networks at the House of Representatives in February. Most of the House Members fired the Awans eventually but Debbie Wasserman Schultz kept Imran Awan on the pay roll up to the day he got arrested for Bank Fraud after trying to flee the country. The rest of the family fled since months to Pakistan along with hundreds of thousands of tax-payer money they mysteriously were able to wire. Democrats were willing or unwillingly compromised by the Awans and sensitive information was suspected leaked to foreign Enemies! (Muslim Brotherhood – Yemen Raid with dead soldier for example?) Many of them have Seats on Committees that handle highly sensitive information. According to Redditt — Imran Awan is now released with an GPS ankle monitor until his preliminary hearing on Aug. 21.

Reports are now starting to surface that Imran Awan pretended to be his wife when requesting a loan from the Congressional Federal Credit Union.

Awan, unsurprisingly was approved of the loan and proceeded to then have the loan money wired to Pakistan. No questions asked.

The National Review reports…

Bank fraud was the stated charge on which Awan was arrested at Dulles Airport this week, just as he was trying to flee the United States for Pakistan, via Qatar. That is the same route taken by Awan’s wife, Hina Alvi, in March, when she suddenly fled the country, with three young daughters she yanked out of school, mega-luggage, and $12,400 in cash. By then, the proceeds of the fraudulent $165,000 loan they’d gotten from the Congressional Federal Credit Union had been sent ahead. It was part of a $283,000 transfer that Awan managed to wire from Capitol Hill. He pulled it off — hilariously, if infuriatingly — by pretending to be his wife in a phone call with the credit union. Told that his proffered reason for the transfer (“funeral arrangements”) wouldn’t fly, “Mrs.” Awan promptly repurposed: Now “she” was “buying property.” Asking no more questions, the credit union wired the money . . . to Pakistan.… …Congressional-staff salaries are modest, in the $40,000 range. For some reason, Awan was paid about four times as much. He also managed to get his wife, Alvi, on the House payroll . . . then his brother, Abid Awan…then Abid’s wife, Natalia Sova. The youngest of the clan, Awan’s brother Jamal, came on board in 2014 — the then-20-year-old commanding an annual salary of $160,000. A few of these arrangements appear to have been sinecures: While some Awans were rarely seen around the office, we now know they were engaged in extensive financial shenanigans away from the Capitol.

Reports are widely confirmed that Awan and his brother have now managed to secure the best lawyer money can buy, Hillary Clinton legal representation.

According to The Gateway Pundit, one of the first questions is how can the Awan brother afford his attorney. Already reported was Awan’s financial duress. If he was in poor financial condition who is paying his attorney? His attorney is Chris Gowan who is a high-powered Clinton attorney.

#ImranAwan, who is millions of dollars in debt, was able to secure representation from a high-powered Clinton attorney, Chris Gowan? How?

The Daily Caller reports…

Chris Gowen, Imran Awan’s lawyer, is a long-time campaigner for former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and a member of an attorney team that brought a fraudulent lawsuit against energy giant Chevron. Gowen is a founding partner of Gowen, Rhoades, Winograd and Silva law firm, with offices in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, Penn. His official bio on the firm’s web site notes that he “left the Public Defender’s office to work for former President William Jefferson Clinton and then-Senator Hillary Clinton. Chris was a fact checker for President Clinton’s memoir, My Life.”

