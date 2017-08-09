EXPOSED: Google’s radical left SJW leadership that fired James Damore

Women at Google were so stressed by the "memo" that they actually took a sick day.

Following Google’s viral debacle and the firing of James Damore’s “anti-woman manifesto”, Steven Crowder and his production team decided to do some digging to find out just how “diverse” Google’s leadership actually is.

Guess what the results were…Google leadership is full of hard core liberal SJW activists!

For a tech company that has built a billon dollar business on mathematics, facts rooted in basic biology are ignored (and punished) by Google’s top brass.

