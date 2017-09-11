EXPOSED: CBS News uses color tricks to make Steve Bannon look evil (Video)

Propaganda and demonization in the mainstream media takes on many forms.

Notice how the “M” horns are presented in these two similar, but very different TIME covers.

By subtly tweaking the color of the video, 60 Minutes maed Steve Bannon look like a red-eyed drunk.

Following Steve Bannon’s interview with Charlie Rose, professional photographer Peter Duke published a video explaining how CBS used color adjustments to make Bannon “look bad” on television.

Conservative analyst and author, Ann Coulter, tweeted that these mainstream media tricks aren’t done on Fox News, and that is why conservatives look better on that channel.

GREAT VIDEO. Networks do this a lot. That’s why conservatives seem to look so much better on Fox News. https://t.co/jWmP5YcYxQ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 11, 2017

Via The Gateway Pundit…

“It seems like 60 minutes would like you to listen less and look more at Steve Bannon. By subtly tweaking the color of the video, they make him look like a bleary-eyed drunk. I show you how they did it,” writes Duke on the video’s YouTube page. Peter Duke has photographed Milo Yiannopoulos, Scott Adams and James O’Keefe. In the video, Duke explains how CBS color adjusted Bannon’s shots to make his eyes and lips red by increasing the level of saturation. This results in curtains that are a brighter orange behind Bannon than they are in Charlie Rose’s shot. Rose’s shot was made “cooler,” to make the host’s make-up more subtle. Duke then adjusted the interview’s lighting, removing Bannon’s redness and Rose’s “coolness.” The result is a natural looking Bannon.

Below is a transcript of Peter Duke’s video (courtesy The Gateway Pundit)…