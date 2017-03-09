EXPLOSIVE: NSA whistleblower and US Lieutenant Colonel tell Fox News ‘CIA hacked DNC’ with ‘Russia’s fingerprints’

Sean Hannity is one of the few mainstream media analysts publicly connecting the Vault 7 Wikileaks data dump with the false “Trump – Russia” election hacking.

The stunning revelation that Hannity and his guests, Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer and former architect of the NSA’s surveillance program William Binney, claim is that the CIA may have been behind the DNC election hacks in an effort to undermine Donald Trump’s presidential campaign while implicating Russia for meddling in the US democratic process.

Killing two birds with one stone, getting DC insider Hillary Clinton elected, and beefing up the defense and intelligence budgets because of “Russian aggression.”

The main exchange takes place at the 4:25 minute mark, but the entire interview is well worth watching…

Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer: “ATP2829, the so called Russian tool that we used to hack the DNC. Sean we did it. Not me, our guys. Former members of NSA, retired intelligence officers use these tools to break in there and get the information out. That’s what the Democrats don’t want to talk about, because it doesn’t fit their narrative.” Sean Hannity: “You know that for a fact. You know the Democrats did it, or that former operatives did it using the malware techniques, they put the Russian’s fingerprints and they can appear that the Russians…you’re telling me…The whole Russian story that the media has been running with for month and months and months, that it was our people that did it, and they just put the fingerprints of the Russians” Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer: “That’s right. I don’t have proof, but this is what I have heard.” “The evidence is not that the Russians did it, but that it was a Russian tool.”

