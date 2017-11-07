EXPLOSIVE: Mainstream media “journalists” suspected of taking bribes to spread fake news “Russian Collusion”

The latest revelation to come out of the “Fusion GPS – Trump Dossier” scandal should surprise no one who has been following the decline of a very corrupt mainstream media.

The widened net into Fusion GPS bank records includes the names of journalists and law firms that Fusion might have paid, as it sought to defame and destroy President Trump.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

The House Intelligence Committee suspects journalists may have been paid to report on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is demanding Fusion GPS, the firm behind the infamous ‘Trump dossier,’ submit its banking records to the House Intelligence Committee so it can investigated if payments made to the research firm where funneled to reporters.

Washington Times reports…

Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican and chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, signed a subpoena to force a bank to turn over Fusion’s financial records. He wants to know who paid for the dossier, which was written in a series of 18 memos by former British spy Christopher Steele. He relied almost exclusively on unidentified Kremlin sources. Fusion went to federal court to block the move, but the law firm Perkins Coie LLP, whose partner Marc E. Elias is the Clinton’s campaign’s general counsel, intervened. It filed a letter acknowledging it had paid Fusion for the dossier on behalf of Democrats. Fusion and Mr. Nunes then worked out an agreement on access to some of the firm’s financial records. But the dispute heightened again Friday as Fusion renewed its request for a judge to block the subpoena because Mr. Nunes wants more information. The widened net includes the names of journalists and law firms that Fusion might have paid.

The House Intelligence Committee announced that it reached a deal to obtain Fusion GPS’s bank records after the PR smear firm behind the infamous “Trump Dossier” moved to block access to its bank records.

If the House Intelligence Committee does indeed follow the money then all roads will inevitably lead back to Hillary Clinton and the Obama White House, but we may never know all the names behind the campaign to destroy Trump as Fusion GPS’ bank records will be confidential under sealed protective order.

ABC News tweeted…

“House Intel Committee reaches deal to secure Fusion GPS’ bank records; the company produced dossier alleging Trump-Russia links”