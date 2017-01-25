Executive order to “build that wall” is signed by President Trump. “There will be a payment” by Mexico

President Trump continues to stay true to his campaign promises with blistering speed.
Today the biggest and most controversial of all Trump’s rhetoric was put into executive order.
POTUS is moving to build that wall…it is official.
The executive order signed today was part of a series of actions aimed at stopping illegal immigration and cracking down on refugees permanently settling in the US.
The executive order was signed during POTUS Trump’s visit to the Department of Homeland Security.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer noted…
“Building this barrier is more than just a campaign promise. It’s a common sense first step to really securing our porous border.”
“This will stem the flow of drugs, crime, illegal immigration into the United States.”
Sputnik News reports on the breaking news…
Chants of “build the wall” became a rally cry among Trump supporters during his campaign. On Tuesday, Twitter exploded with both outrage from the left and excitement from the right, after he tweeted, “big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”
In an interview with ABC airing Wednesday night, Trump said that construction of the wall will begin “as soon as we can. A soon as we can physically do it.” He added that it could be in just months.”
Trump also told the network that the US “will be reimbursed at a later date” by Mexico.
“I’m just telling you there will be a payment,” Trump said.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reiterated this statement during a press briefing on Wednesday.
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto is expected to arrive in Washington to meet with Trump at the end of this month. Trump has asserted that immigration will be a focus of the meeting.
Trump was also expected to suspend immigration from seven nations known to be hot spots for terrorism on Wednesday, including Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
During his campaign, Trump had originally vowed a full ban on Muslim immigrants, but later corrected himself to say it would be focused on regions with high terrorist activity.