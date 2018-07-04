Europe’s “Trump problem” hits code red levels as impending trade war looms (Video)

US President Trump is not only targeting China in his trade/tariff policy. The European Union, and specifically Germany, are the focus of a possible trade war that could cost each side $300 Billion in back and forth, retaliatory measures.

Trump went on Fox Business News “Sunday Morning Futures” to highlight how the German auto industry and EU farm industry are practicing in unfair trade policies.

The US President told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo…

“They send a Mercedes in, we can’t send our cars in. Look what they do to our farmers. They don’t want our farm products. Now in all fairness they have their farmers…But we don’t protect ours and they protect theirs.”

The EU immediately send a warning to the United States noting that it could get a new round of retaliatory tariffs worth as much as $300 billion, if it moves ahead with new duties on European cars.

In a written statement to the US Department of Commerce Brussels warned that imposing tariffs on European cars “will be harmful first and foremost for the US economy.”

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou break down Europe’s “Trump problem”, and how a trade war with The United States may be a devastating blow to Europe’s fragile union.

Via RT…