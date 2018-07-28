Connect with us

Latest

Analysis

News

European leaders are skeptical of trade deal with Trump

The Europeans are adamant that they won’t compromise their values to satiate the Americans

Published

11 mins ago

on

0 Views

French President Emmanuel Macron, on his first official visit to Spain, together with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, expressed their doubts about the trade deal reached in Washington D.C. between US President Donald Trump and EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker. Juncker agreed to a deal that, at least on the surface, means the end of tariffs on aluminum and steel for the Europeans and no further threats of tariffs on European autos. In exchange for this tariff relief, Europeans are supposed to protect America’s trade interests relative to LNG and soybeans by purchasing American shale gas and helping American soybean farmers who are suffering the ill effects of the trade war between the US  and China which has meant retaliatory tariffs on American goods, one of the chief of which has been soybeans.

That’s the deal in a nutshell, and in either case, Europe is the one paying the Americans, whether it’s tariffs or American stuff. The two European leaders expressed their determination not to lower their standards to satisfy the Americans, that they won’t be bribed by Washington to surrender their values. At least that’s the talk for right now.

Xinhua reports:

MADRID, July 27 (Xinhua) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron showed skepticism on a trade agreement between the United States and the European Union (EU) after their meeting here on Thursday, Spanish Radio and Television Corporation RTVE reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday agreed to mitigate the transatlantic trade tensions over Washington-launched tariffs. The two agreed to work together towards “zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods.”

However, Macron said in his first official visit to Spain that he’s not in favor of a trade negotiation right now.

“A good commercial dialogue can only be made under a balanced and reciprocal relationship, not under threat, at all circumstances. I am not in favor of starting to negotiate a broad trade agreement now, because it’s not allowed by the context,” said the French president.

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez expressed concerns over the U.S. trade protectionism.

“We will not stay calm… we are going to defend the Common Agrarian Policy as it is defined,” the Spanish PM said, underlining the government’s determination in supporting Spain’s agricultural products export against U.S. trade protectionism.

“We do not want any trade war, but the goals that the European Union has accomplished should be preserved,” Sanchez stressed.

Moreover, both countries refused to lower their labor, health or environmental standards in order to reach an agreement with the United States.

“We can not ask our industrialists or our farmers to move towards a sustainable model meanwhile sign trade agreements that would not respect those standards,” Macron argued.

The French president also urged Trump to give “clear gestures” that U.S. would withdraw tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The Spanish PM noted that all agreements negotiated by the European Commission should also be approved by the European parliament and all the member states before they are finally carried out, implying that the agreement that Trump made with Juncker on Wednesday doesn’t have any actual effect now.

But much political talk these doesn’t really go anywhere, as one might have noticed the last time there were talks with the Americans to put an end to a budding trade war. The Chinese tried this a few months ago, but to no avail. The Americans were back to throwing accusations and tariffs at the Chinese all over again before the ink on the trade war truce was even dry. And of course, as Trump attempts to negotiate the best possible deal for the Americans, that means that any and all deals are perennially up for grabs as long as he occupies the White House. The Iranians can tell all about that.

Juncker’s deal with Trump may mean no tariffs as long as the Europeans are buying American stuff, but that’s just for right now. Trump could decide that the deal is too close to being equitable, and therefore announce that the cost of tariffs protection is going up, that more is required of the Europeans to safeguard the conditions of the agreement, and hence, the problems for the Europeans could all come right back in a flash.

But then, the Europeans were supposed to provide some viable economic support for Tehran in order to preserve the JCPOA, but so far, that’s been mostly talk, and not much has moved in that direction in a meaningful way since Trump’s pullout from the agreement and the EU’s declaration of commitment to thereto. And then there’s the talk about European values while tossing sanctions at Russia and totally compromising on the humanitarian angle when it comes to migrants or, for that matter, the Palestinians who are currently under seige from the IDF.

The Europeans can complain about a so called Russian occupation of eastern Ukraine while bombing and occupying regions of Syria without any legitimate justification under international law. Is it really about ‘European values’ or the fact that Macron just might feel a little slighted by Trump for his canning of the Iran deal and metals tariffs, even after their wonderful talks and meetings at the White House?

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

British public destroys Theresa May with 16% approval for handling of Brexit negotiations (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 67.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 28, 2018

By

According to a poll conducted by YouGov for The Sunday Times newspaper, the British public overwhelmingly oppose UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit negotiations with her EU partners.

To make matters even worse for a failing May, the poll also showed that more than a third of voters would support a new right-wing political party committed to quitting the European Union.

May’s political vulnerability was exposed by the YouGov poll, which found voters would even prefer buffoon politician Boris Johnson, who quit as her foreign minister two weeks ago, to negotiate with the EU and lead the Conservative Party into the next election.

Only 16% of UK voters say May is handling the Brexit negotiations well, compared with 34% who say that Johnson would do a better job.

With a little more than eight months to go before Britain is set to leave the EU on March 29 2019, the Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss how Theresa May’s government, UK parliament, and the British public remain deeply divided over how to execute on the Brexit mandate.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via BusinessDay

May’s plans to keep a close trading relationship with the EU on goods thrust her government into crisis in July and there is speculation she could face a leadership challenge after two of her most senior ministers, including Johnson, resigned recently in protest.

Only one in 10 voters would pick the government’s proposed Brexit plans if there were a second referendum, according to the poll. Almost half think it would be bad for Britain.

The new Brexit minister, Dominic Raab, said on Sunday the prime minister was still trying to persuade members of the cabinet that her strategy was the best way forward.

Raab also warned that Britain could refuse to pay a £39bn divorce bill to the EU if it does not get a trade deal.

It is a threat that has been used before by ministers.

Speaking to the BBC, Raab refused to deny reports that the government is planning to stockpile food or use a section of motorway in England as a lorry park to deal with increased border checks if Britain leaves the EU without a deal.

Asked about a story in The Sun newspaper that the government was planning to stockpile processed food, Raab initially replied “no”.

He then added: “That kind of selective snippet that makes it into the media, to the extent that the public pay attention to it, I think is unhelpful.”

The possibility of leaving without a trade deal has increased, with May facing rebellions from different factions in her party. She only narrowly won a series of votes on Brexit in parliament last week.

The Sunday Times poll found that voters are increasingly polarised, with growing numbers of people alienated from the two main political parties.

About 38% of people would vote for a new right-wing party that is committed to Brexit, while almost a quarter would support an explicitly far-right anti-immigrant, anti-Islam party, the poll found.

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage and US President Donald Trump’s former adviser, Steve Bannon, are in discussions about forming a new right-wing movement, according to The Sunday Times.

Half of voters would support remaining in the EU if there were a second referendum, the poll found, a level of support found in other surveys this year.

YouGov spoke to 1,668 adults in Britain on July 19 and 20, according to The Sunday Times, which, however, did not provide other details about how the poll was conducted.

Continue Reading

Latest

Trump’s Iran ‘blind spot’ may be pushing U.S. to strike Iran as early as next month (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 66.
Alex Christoforou

Published

22 hours ago

on

July 27, 2018

By

UPDATE (via Zerohedge):

A day after an Australian ABC report went viral with the claim that the White House has drawn up plans to strike Iran’s alleged nuclear facilities as early as next month, Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Friday morning it’s a “complete fiction”.

The Australian Broadcast Corporation report cited high level defense and intelligence figures: “Senior figures in the Australia’s Turnbull government have told the ABC they believe the US is prepared to bomb Iran’s nuclear capability,” and perhaps most alarmingly added, “The bombing could be as early as next month.”

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin questioned Mattis about the report on Friday:

I asked Mattis about report US preparing strikes against Iran.

MATTIS: “I have no idea where the Australian news people got that information. I am confident it is not something that is being considered right now. I think it is a complete, frankly, it’s fiction.”

*****

US President Donald Trump is reportedly prepared to strike at the heart of Iran’s nuclear capability as early as next month.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the possibility that the United States may be heading towards conflict with Iran, and what this means for the volatile region, and world, should Trump’s all-caps tweet turn out to be more than a simple warning.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

According to Australian news outlet, News.com.au, senior figures in the Turnbull Government, the US is almost ready to pull the trigger on sites related to Iran’s nuclear program, in a move that would no doubt impact the wider region.

The unnamed sources told the ABC that Australian defence facilities would likely help identify targets in Iran, as would British intelligence agencies.

Pine Gap, the top-secret spy base in the Northern Territory, is considered crucial for its role in directing American spy satellites.

Sources said Australian agencies could potentially help isolate targets as part of our ongoing Five Eyes intelligence pact with the US, the UK, Canada and New Zealand — although they noted Canada and New Zealand would be unlikely to play a military role in the conflict.

Australia has separated itself from rising tensions between the US and Iran, instead urging the Middle Eastern giant to take a peaceful role in the region.

“Australia is urging Iran to be a force for peace and stability in the region,” Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told ABC radio yesterday.

“The relationship between the United States and Iran is a matter for them.

“What we are looking to do is to ensure that all parties embrace peaceful and stable principles to ensure that our region is safe.”

Earlier this week, the US President launched an all-caps tweet towards Iran, following a warning from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that the “mother of all wars” would take place if the US maintained its hostilities towards Iran.

Rouhani told a gathering of Iranian diplomats…

“Mr Trump, don’t play with the lion’s tail, this would only lead to regret.”

“America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.

“You are not in a position to incite the Iranian nation against Iran’s security and interests.”

Trump responded to Rouhani with a tweet on Monday night, warning the Iranian leader to:

“NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN”, or he will “SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE”.

Iran’s Foreign, Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to Trump’s tweet, saying Iran was “unimpressed” by his stance.

Since sending the all-caps tweet that has the world wondering if Trump is ready to take America to war with Iran, the US President has softened his rhetoric slightly, telling a convention crowd in Kansas City…

“I withdrew the United States from the horrible one-sided Iran nuclear deal, and Iran is not the same country anymore.”

“We’re ready to make a deal.”

Meanwhile back in Iran, a top general says his forces are ready should Trump follows through on his warning.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday there was no need for him to “respond to any nonsensical comment” but General Qassem Soleimani, who heads the elite Revolutionary Guard said on Thursday it was his duty as a soldier to reply.

Soleimani was quoted by news website yjc.ir as saying “we are ready to confront you.”

Soleimani called Mr Trump a “gambler” stating that, “You will start the war but we will end it.”

 

 

Continue Reading

Latest

Geopolitical fallout to come August, according to the ‘Blood Moon’ eclipse

‘Something in the world of international politics will snap decisively.’

Published

22 hours ago

on

July 27, 2018

By

This Moscow morning started sunny warm and bright until I rummaged in the fridge and saw that I was out of milk as well as coffee. I quickly went outside and walked to the market to pick up the missing morning must-have from the local market.

Waiting in front of the market, as if she were expecting me was the local neighborhood ‘Znakhar”, or Seer, of whom I have written about before. Before I could even enter the shop, she grabbed me by the sleeve and asked whether I knew it as the rare “Blood Moon Eclipse” today. I said I did not, but I did know I was out of coffee and milk. I bought what I needed, and when I left the shop, she was still there…. waiting, no doubt for me.

Foreigner, she said, this blood moon is very rare and happens only once in this 21st century. I saw that I was in for it as she glanced down meaningfully at the two large full shopping bags at her feet. Getting the hint, I asked if I could carry one and lighten her load… of course, she agreed.

An earful is what I received on the way to her tram stop. I now know that this blood moon eclipse is due later today (July 27, 2018) and the moon will be obscured completely for an hour and 43 minutes (how did she know this?) and it is the longest total eclipse of the 21st century. To the watcher it will seem to bleed, glowing an eerie red. Apparently according to my Znakhar acquaintance back in 413 BC, such a blood moon eclipse led to disaster for the Athenian army then ravaging Sicily. That tidbit from the past struck me as odd, and somehow inapplicable, such is life.

Since that episode with the Athenian Army, seems not much good has occurred in the weeks immediately following such centennial lunar events. Folk tales and myths aside, it seems a stretch to me, but apparently, this Znakhar was expecting something significant to happen between the eclipse and the end of August.

Deciding to humor her, I asked what unexpected event exactly did she expect post-blood moon. I followed it up by telling her that the last prediction she told me did not quite pan out as she scheduled. She brushed that aside saying, “If a cat climbs into an oven to have kittens that does not make them biscuits”. That one did give me pause, but she continued…“two, maybe three things”. The first according to this woman is some sort of major geological event such as an earthquake or volcanic eruption – she was adamant about this. I said nothing, as who am I to argue with a blood moon and cat specialist?

The second item she expected was that something in the world of international politics would snap decisively. So nu (what)? I asked. She said that the countries of the western world have reached some sort of an inflection point as regards trust and faith in their own institutions and interactions. She went further to say this is a recipe for the most unexpectedly unpredictable events. Those long-standing alliances will fracture, and we should be seeing this ramping up during the latter half of August. That seemed logical given recent international events. Nobody needs a lunar eclipse to winkle that one as a possibility.

The third thing? I asked. She squinted at me and said that she hoped I have gotten rid of my dollars, and have only rubles or gold/silver in my piggy bank. She continued in her kitchen-wise way to insist that any country that spends well above its means would eventually fall under its own weight. Continuing, she said something interesting, that whatever the news says about the west getting their act together and stopping the printing of money, she added that at this time, in fact they cannot afford not to keep printing or the house of cards will collapse. Thinking to myself, I wondered what she could possibly know about sovereign debt and the massive debt-on-steroids spree the western world has been on especially since 2008.

After a pause, she added, if they print, or they do not print, the value of the money is already gone as there is little faith in it, or the politics that give such money energy. Therefore, according to her, QT will not last, and QE will renew and keep growing until collapse. This at a time of a hawkish Powell-led Fed endeavoring to make servicing such debt even more costly through higher rates. Well, who knows, maybe this Znakhar sees something the rest of the world apparently does not.

I shall certainly ask her come September!

It is unlikely that the July 27 eclipse will have any effect on history, after all it is like the earth, wind and tides – a natural regular event. We nonetheless are assured of a colorful show as the hues and ranges of color are expected to be spectacular. Still, there is that suspicious corner of my mind that wonders, even though I do not believe in omens or mystical predictions. What if?

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending