European country is working with al-Jazeera to film false flag chemical attack in Syria. Why?

Option A: An unnamed European country has doubts about the western media Idlib, Syria chemical weapons spin, and wants to see if the White Helmets really can put together a false flag production. Short answer, of course the White Helmets can, and they do these false flag films often.

Option B: This is some sort of dry run for an upcoming EU/US/Saudi sponsored false flag strike against Assad. The fourth round of international talks on Syria kicked off in Astana on Wednesday…which is always a precursor to the deep state and Saudi Arabia running a false flag incident to derail any chance for peace in Syria.

Sputnik News reports…