EU set to toughen up capital controls in Greece, as things go from bad to catastrophic in EU member state

It is not common knowledge (as the EU tries to suppress news that sheds light on the misery of being an EU member state), but Greek citizens have been living with capital controls since 2015.

What does this mean? Simply put it means that Greek people, EU citizens, cannot withdraw more than a designated amount of cash from their own bank accounts.

In the case of Greece, you can only withdraw €840 every two weeks from a bank ATM or in person at a bank teller. If you wish to withdraw more than the designated €840, then you need special permission to access your money held at the bank of your choice.

It was supposed to be a temporary safeguard to avoid capital flight amidst a pathetic Tsipras driven EU revolt, but the capital controls remain to this day and now news is trickling in that the controls will not only last longer, but may even toughen up.

Expect another EU bailout in exchange for more failed Tsipras austerity, as everyday Greeks suffer just a little bit more and a lot longer.

Ekathimerini reports…