EU Parliament is trying to strip Marine Le Pen of her immunity over tweets she made in 2015

EU lawmakers vote to strip Le Pen of immunity for tweeting pictures of ISIS violence

An EU parliamentary committee has voted to lift the immunity of French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

The decision revolves around free speech, where Le Pen tweeted some graphic photos of Islamic State victims.

EU MP’s were never hot on the idea of free speech, especially when it calls out ISIS atrocities…maybe because the EU (in coordination with the US and Saudi Arabia) has been active in funding ISIS in order to destabilize Syria.

This will not be the first time Le Pen has been lifted of her immunity.